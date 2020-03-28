Search

‘Soul destroying’ - Lockdown puts Imogen, 9, back in isolation after transplant fight back

28 March, 2020 - 06:00
Imogen Roe, 9, from Thorpe Marriott has just got out of isolation following a bone marrow transplant but is now stuck indoors again due to coronavirus Credit: Supplied by the family

Archant

The parents of a girl who only recently came out of isolation following a bone marrow transplant have described their frustration at having to go straight back into it due to coronavirus.

Imogen is happy to be reunited with the family cockapoo Minnie as she really missed her when at the hospital Credit: Supplied by the familyImogen is happy to be reunited with the family cockapoo Minnie as she really missed her when at the hospital Credit: Supplied by the family

Imogen Roe, 9, from Thorpe Marriott, was first diagnosed with leukaemia in July 2016 after her knee got stuck in a park railing and her parents noticed heavy bruising, which is a sign of low red blood cells.

She was then transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where she underwent two-and-a-half years of treatment which finished in January 2019 and her parents Anna Dagless, 38, and Dean Roe, 39, were delighted.

After six months in remission the same symptoms reappeared and following more tests it was decided she needed a bone marrow transplant, which took place at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children on November 29 after they found a match in America.

Imogen Roe on Christmas day with Father Christmas and parents Dean Roe and Anna Dagless Credit: Supplied by the familyImogen Roe on Christmas day with Father Christmas and parents Dean Roe and Anna Dagless Credit: Supplied by the family

She was then put in an isolated room with her mum to protect her from infections and her dad made the 500 mile round trip twice a week, while still looking after their other two children, Imogen’s twin Charlotte and Liam, 11, who were staying with grandparents.

But just days after she returned home on Friday, March 13, due to being in the high risk category she now faces many more months more in isolation.

Miss Dagless said: “We haven’t seen our friends and family in over four months and it is soul destroying - all I wanted was a hair cut and to see our friends and family and go out for a meal.”

Mr Roe added: “But to be honest this lockdown is a doddle compared to the one for a transplant as at least she has her home comforts and our cockapoo Minnie who she missed.”

They are encouraging people to join her Go Crackers For Immy Facebook page, created to raise awareness of the Anthony Nolan charity who match bone marrow donors, and sees people trying to eat as many crackers as they can in a minute and they also have a GoFundMe page to help them with her ongoing care.

