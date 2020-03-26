Video

Mum’s plea to send birthday cards to chronically ill son stuck indoors

For many, their 18th birthday is spent at the pub or going to a nightclub - but for James Morrison, coronavirus means it will be a day at home.

And for the 17-year-old, from Thorpe Marriott, it is even more of a milestone than it is for most people.

His mum, Lisa Morrison, 42, said her son “wasn’t supposed to survive long enough to come anywhere close to 18”.

Miss Morrison was told before James was born that he probably wouldn’t survive as he had kidney failure, but he defied the odds and will officially become an adult on April 10.

To reach this point has been a struggle for the family, which also includes sister Grace, 15, as James has dealt with chronic kidney disease and hypermobility, which makes his joints dislocate while walking, all his life.

He has been tutored online since year eight as he was getting sent home every day from his school due to the pain.

Despite the odds stacked against him, he always remains positive and before the coronavirus outbreak his birthday plans had included a meal from his favourite restaurant, TGI Fridays, seeing the meerkats at The Animal Experience in Cambridge and, as a huge car fan, his mum had been working with Lotus to organise an experience there.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has meant all their plans are cancelled and as he is also in the high risk category he will be indoors for the next 12 weeks.

His mum is hoping to cheer him up on his special day by encouraging people to send him birthday cards and, since posting on local community groups, she has already received 10.

Mis Morrison said: “He wasn’t supposed to survive long enough to come anywhere close to 18 and he is an amazing person and never complains.

“I was him to know that people haven’t forgotten about him and make it as special as I can.”

If you’d like to send a card to James, you can get the family’s address by emailing lisa.morrison4@icloud.com - James’ favourite things are cars and dogs.

Join our Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help Facebook group here.