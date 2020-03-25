Search

Christmas lights switched on at Norfolk homes to spread cheer

PUBLISHED: 12:10 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 25 March 2020

Norfolk homes have been switching on their Christmas lights to spread cheer to people stuck at home due to coronavirus, pictured is Jules George's House and the photo is of Madeline Bunter whose family had the idea Credit: Jules George/Madeline Bunter

Norfolk homes have been switching on their Christmas lights to spread cheer to people stuck at home due to coronavirus, pictured is Jules George's House and the photo is of Madeline Bunter whose family had the idea Credit: Jules George/Madeline Bunter

A care home manager is hoping to bring a smile to people’s faces while they are stuck at home due to coronavirus by encouraging them to put up their Christmas lights.

Madeline Bunter outside her family's house in Stirling Close Credit: Dawn BunterMadeline Bunter outside her family's house in Stirling Close Credit: Dawn Bunter

It may only be March, but Dawn Bunter from Thorpe Marriott has been calling on others to break tradition and turn them on once more to “spread a bit of joy”.

Mrs Bunter had seen articles about people doing it in America who were self-isolating and her husband’s daughter Madeline, aged 13, suggested they turned theirs on too.

After switching them on, Mrs Bunter, 40, posted a photo on the Thorpe Marriott (Drayton & Taverham) Community Page on Facebook and it prompted others to join in.

She also wanted to put them up to support the Clap for our Carers campaign, which is asking for people across the country to open their windows and doors at 8pm this Thursday and give a round of applause for all those on the front line fighting coronavirus.

Sue Holmes' house in Breck Farm Lane Credit: Sue HolmesSue Holmes' house in Breck Farm Lane Credit: Sue Holmes

Mrs Bunter said:“I had the feeling that Boris Johnson was going to announce a lockdown so I wanted to find a way to cheer people up.

READ MORE: ‘I hope it can raise a smile’ - business puts up big banner tribute to NHS staff

“Madeline wanted to make sure everyone knew we were thinking of them and really pushed for putting up the lights and it was handy as my husband Simon hadn’t taken ours down yet.

“Thorpe Marriott is beautiful at Christmas and everyone has their lights up and since the post went up people have been commenting with photos of theirs.

Ruth Blyth's house in Shakespeare Way Credit: Ruth BlythRuth Blyth's house in Shakespeare Way Credit: Ruth Blyth

“We want to make everyone smile and spread a bit of joy.”

READ MORE: Here to Help: Not Alone - Support ramps up for project helping tackle loneliness amid coronavirus

One of the people who has got involved is Stacy Bradley, 33, also in Thorpe Marriott, who said: “At the moment it is in Drayton, Thorpe Marriott and Taverham but it would be great if it goes further afield.

“Personally I see it as when times get dark it is important to see the light at the end of the tunnel and when our kids speak about this time when they are older it is good if they remember something positive.“

Karen Fisher's house in Walters Road Credit: Karen FisherKaren Fisher's house in Walters Road Credit: Karen Fisher

Make sure to join our Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help Facebook group.

Stacy Bradley's house in Riverdene Mews Credit: Stacy BradleyStacy Bradley's house in Riverdene Mews Credit: Stacy Bradley

Jules George's House in Bill Todd Way Credit: Jules GeorgeJules George's House in Bill Todd Way Credit: Jules George

Louise Ali's house in Breck Farm Lane Credit: Louise AliLouise Ali's house in Breck Farm Lane Credit: Louise Ali

Sally Finn has decided to decorate inside instead at her home in Pyehurn Mews Credit: Sally FinnSally Finn has decided to decorate inside instead at her home in Pyehurn Mews Credit: Sally Finn

