Target met for offering jabs to over-80s in Norfolk and Waveney

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:20 AM February 4, 2021    Updated: 10:50 AM February 4, 2021
Audrey Burton, 97, receiving her COVID-19 vaccination at the Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich

All over-80s in Norfolk and Waveney have been offered the coronavirus vaccine - Credit: Danielle Booden

The body overseeing the Covid vaccination programme in Norfolk and Waveney successfully achieved its target to offer jabs to everyone over 80 by the end of January. 

Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (NWCCG) gave everyone in the oldest priority group an opportunity to receive a coronavirus vaccine by Sunday, January 31. 

Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing COVID vaccinations at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught Hall

All over-80s in Norfolk and Waveney have been offered the coronavirus vaccine - Credit: Danielle Booden

A first dose has thus far been given to 94pc of the area's over-80s population.

The remaining 6pc have not been vaccinated for a variety of reasons, including if they chose not to receive a jab.

Some have been contacted by health teams but have not yet responded to their invitation, while a "very small number" booked an appointment but did not turn up. 

A spokesman for NWCCG said: "COVID-19 vaccinations across Norfolk and Waveney continue to take place at scale and pace.

"We have offered a vaccine to all of our eligible over-80s population registered with a GP practice, in line with the target set out by government.

“We would like to reassure patients in this group that if they have missed a letter or a phone call please do not worry - we will contact them again.

"It is also important that patients make sure they are registered with a GP practice as these patient records are used to invite people to come forward for the vaccine.”

Alan Muse, from Diss, receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught Hall

All over-80s in Norfolk and Waveney have been offered the coronavirus vaccine - Credit: Danielle Booden

Among the over-80s who have not yet been administered their first dose of the vaccine are some of the area's housebound residents.

Roving teams are currently in the process of visiting these patients, made easier by wider availability of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab which is far easier to transport than the Pfizer product. 

The CCG says it hopes to complete this process by February 15. 

Please do not attend a centre without an appointment or call your GP to arrange a jab - you will be contacted

Patients who have had Covid-19 in the past 28 days cannot get the vaccine, but will receive contact from their GP once that period is over. 

Others are unable to have the jab due to to pre-existing health conditions or prescribed ongoing medication.

Those who have not yet responded to invitations have been urged by the CCG to book an appointment with the practice they were contacted by as soon as possible.

Anyone invited to a large-scale vaccination centre should call the national booking system using details provided in their letters. 

Coronavirus

