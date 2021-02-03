Video
Norfolk's latest Covid vaccination centre welcomes first patients
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Efforts to immunise Norfolk and Waveney's most vulnerable and elderly have gathered pace with the opening of another mass vaccination centre.
Hundreds received their first coronavirus jabs at Connaught Hall in Attleborough on Wednesday, the area's third large-scale site.
Norfolk's first opened at Castle Quarter shopping centre in Norwich last month, before health teams began inoculating people at King's Lynn Corn Exchange earlier this week.
Much of Wednesday morning saw health and social care workers get their initial doses in Attleborough, before members of the public arrived for the final few hours of proceedings.
One of them was Alan Muse, from Diss, who has been shielding for almost the entirety of the pandemic as he battles cancer.
"It's all gone very well," said Mr Muse, 79. "I was so keen I already had my jacket and jumper off ready to be jabbed when I signed in.
"Usually we'll have the family taking it turns to visit us, but of course that didn't happen last year. We're keeping our fingers crossed for this year."
Having travelled from nearby Wymondham, Mavis Lear, 76, added: "Like everybody, I've found it all so boring, but you've got to get on with it and I think I've got used to it.
Most Read
- 1 Drivers delivering Amazon parcels take home as little as £2 an hour
- 2 Escape to the Country couple with £1m snub Norfolk for Lake District
- 3 Police target law-breaking motorists on busy Norwich road
- 4 Snow forecast for Norfolk and Suffolk over the weekend
- 5 Man dies in house fire
- 6 Former bishop's Tudor home with tennis court and pool for sale
- 7 Man stabbed and two in hospital following fight between eight people
- 8 Driver 'showing off' to friend pulled handbrake at 70mph on A47
- 9 Norfolk's Covid rate falls to lowest level since December
- 10 Sex attacker caught after live streaming victim, 13, in bed
"My dog has been my life-saver and an excuse to get out. If I didn't have him, I'd go mad."
On top of Norfolk's existing three, a further large vaccination site is set to open at North Walsham Community Centre from Saturday.
Just over the border, another in Wisbech - at Horsefair Shopping Centre - will join the programme on Friday.
Mass immunisation centres are operating in addition to the area's three main hospitals and more than 20 primary care hubs, which are predominantly GP surgeries.
Also vaccinated on Wednesday was Peter Thatcher, chairman of Connaught Hall, who revealed preparations had begun in early December.
"The NHS were looking for somewhere and said they'd like to come and have a look - and it all started from there," said the 77-year-old.
"The last 10 days have been hectic, but it has made me realise how hard the NHS work to make something like this happen. They have done an absolutely fabulous job."