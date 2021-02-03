Norfolk's latest Covid vaccination centre welcomes first patients

Video

Published: 4:41 PM February 3, 2021

Alan Muse, from Diss, receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught Hall in Attleborough. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Efforts to immunise Norfolk and Waveney's most vulnerable and elderly have gathered pace with the opening of another mass vaccination centre.

Hundreds received their first coronavirus jabs at Connaught Hall in Attleborough on Wednesday, the area's third large-scale site.

Norfolk's first opened at Castle Quarter shopping centre in Norwich last month, before health teams began inoculating people at King's Lynn Corn Exchange earlier this week.

Much of Wednesday morning saw health and social care workers get their initial doses in Attleborough, before members of the public arrived for the final few hours of proceedings.

One of them was Alan Muse, from Diss, who has been shielding for almost the entirety of the pandemic as he battles cancer.

"It's all gone very well," said Mr Muse, 79. "I was so keen I already had my jacket and jumper off ready to be jabbed when I signed in.

"Usually we'll have the family taking it turns to visit us, but of course that didn't happen last year. We're keeping our fingers crossed for this year."

Having travelled from nearby Wymondham, Mavis Lear, 76, added: "Like everybody, I've found it all so boring, but you've got to get on with it and I think I've got used to it.

Mavis Lear, from Wymondham, is given her Covid-19 vaccine at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Archant

"My dog has been my life-saver and an excuse to get out. If I didn't have him, I'd go mad."

On top of Norfolk's existing three, a further large vaccination site is set to open at North Walsham Community Centre from Saturday.

Please do not attend a centre without an appointment or call your GP to arrange a jab - you will be contacted

Just over the border, another in Wisbech - at Horsefair Shopping Centre - will join the programme on Friday.

Mass immunisation centres are operating in addition to the area's three main hospitals and more than 20 primary care hubs, which are predominantly GP surgeries.

Also vaccinated on Wednesday was Peter Thatcher, chairman of Connaught Hall, who revealed preparations had begun in early December.

"The NHS were looking for somewhere and said they'd like to come and have a look - and it all started from there," said the 77-year-old.

Pete Thatcher, chairman of Connaught Hall in Attleborough, with his wife and fellow trustee, Debbie Thatcher - Credit: Archant

"The last 10 days have been hectic, but it has made me realise how hard the NHS work to make something like this happen. They have done an absolutely fabulous job."

Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing COVID vaccinations at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught Hall in Attleborough. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

