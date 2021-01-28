'We have a masterplan' - effort to vaccinate housebound patients intensifies

Video

Published: 12:36 PM January 28, 2021

Dr Nick Morton, lead GP and clinical director of One Norwich at the new vaccination centre at Bowthorpe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

"Nobody needs to worry."

That's the message from a senior doctor to housebound patients, many of whom remain concerned they could miss out on a coronavirus vaccine.

Patients in Norfolk and Waveney have been receiving Covid jabs at GP surgeries, vaccination centres and at home - Credit: Danielle Booden

Nick Morton, lead GP at Trinity and Bowthorpe Medical Practice, has vowed to ensure that those unable to travel for a jab are seen in the comfort of their own homes.

He is one of dozens of frontline health professionals in Norfolk and Waveney to form 'roving' teams, each travelling directly to residents and care homes.

And Dr Morton, who is also clinical director for the west at One Norwich, an alliance of the city's surgeries, is adamant no-one will be left behind.

"We have a masterplan and, certainly in Norwich, we are ahead of the game with that plan," he said.

"Nobody needs to worry. They will either get a phone call, or be invited to their GP or Castle Quarter.

"What we've been able to gauge in recent weeks is that patients trust their surgeries and, because we know them, we know who is housebound.

"That is the beauty of the NHS system being broken down into GPs. We know our patients and they are our friends as well."

Patients at Bowthorpe have been able to attend the surgery for a vaccine, or receive a home visit - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

Among those to have been vaccinated at home are Bowthorpe couple Keith and Catherine Comer, whom Dr Morton visited on Thursday.

Mrs Comer, 79, admitted it was "such a relief" to receive her jab, but said she had been waiting patiently for her turn.

"We don't go out and we do as we are asked, so we were quite happy to wait," she added.

Please do not attend a centre without an appointment or call your GP to arrange a jab - you will be contacted

"There is no point worrying because we knew they would come to see us. We realise they are so busy.

"Our phone call came about two weeks ago, but we aren't young anymore we weren't feeling very well at the time.

"The surgery said they would put us down for a home visit, which we were very thankful for."

The effort to vaccinate priority groups in Norfolk and Waveney is well under way - Credit: Denise Bradley

The CCG is again reminding people, including the housebound, that they will be contacted regarding an appointment.

A spokesman said: "If you are in an eligible group and haven't been contacted yet, please don't worry.

"We will contact you to offer you an appointment at a vaccination site or, if you are housebound, at your home."