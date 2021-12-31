Plea from health bosses as Covid concerns heap pressure on hospitals

Norfolk's health system is facing 'some of the most significant and sustained pressures' in years. - Credit: Peter Byrne / PA Wire

People have been urged to stay away from A&E departments at Norfolk and Waveney's under pressure hospitals if possible, ahead of an expected further rise in Covid cases.

Health bosses apologised that they will have to prioritise urgent and emergency cases, so some people with less pressing needs will face delays.

But they warned they face "some of the most significant and sustained pressures" in years, so hospital beds must be kept free for people needing urgent and emergency treatment.

While there are signs the Omicron variant causes less severe illness, hospitals fear a potential influx of patients should people become severely ill in the next few weeks amid record Covid rates.

It also means increasing numbers of hospital staff are becoming sick or having to isolate.

Cath Byford, chief nurse at NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said the most severely ill would be prioritised and "many" patients with less urgent needs would face delays.

She pleaded with people to make use of the NHS 111 line to get appropriate advice, rather than heading straight to accident and emergency wards at under pressure hospitals.

She said: "Our local health and care services are facing some of the most significant and sustained pressures they have faced in recent years.

“We are seeing large numbers of very unwell people requiring 999 ambulance services and urgent hospital care.

"This is resulting in delays in ensuring some patients already admitted to hospital and who are ready to leave can do so, and the ongoing restrictions and reductions in our bed numbers brought about by Covid-19 is creating additional pressure.

"We are also seeing an increase in seasonal illnesses such as flu and the winter vomiting bug.

“During this time our first priority has to be providing the most urgent and lifesaving care.

This means many patients in less urgent need of care may have to wait longer than we would like.

“We apologise to those patients and ask for their understanding during this time of exceptional pressures.

“Our NHS remains open for business and it is vitally important that if people have serious conditions or concerns they seek help and in a serious medical emergency, such as symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, that they call 999.”

She also urged people to be sensible in New Year celebrations - a time of year when hospitals and minor injury units are traditionally busy with people after drunken accidents.

Marcus Bailey, chief operating officer at the East of England Ambulance Service, asked people to only call them for life-threatening emergencies and not to make multiple calls.

People with non life-threatening issues are urged to phone NHS 111 or visit 111.nhs.uk for guidance on what they should do.

They are also directed to the walk-in centre in Norwich and the Minor Injuries Unit at Cromer.

New figures show that, as of Boxing Day, there were 214 patients occupying beds in Norfolk's hospitals who could have been discharged, if appropriate places for them to go could be identified.

Before Christmas, health bosses issued a plea for families to ease pressures by helping get loved ones out of hospital sooner.

And James Bullion, Norfolk County Council's director for adult social care, said: "Protecting people who use our social care services is vital as the challenges presented by Omicron continue into January and we will need further strong support from family carers, care providers and our community volunteers to keep everyone safe."

Figures up to Tuesday, December 28 showed 57 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 were being treated in Norfolk's hospitals - fewer than the 328 that time last year.

But there were a further 1,592 beds occupied by other patients, leaving about 140 beds unoccupied.

Hospitals are also having to cope with their own staff being off sick.

As of Boxing Day, 312 staff at Norfolk and Waveney hospitals were ill with Covid or having to self-isolate.

That was up 44pc from 217 a week earlier and more than double the 148 at the start of the month.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said: “Around 6pc of our staff are currently off sick and we continue to maintain high infection prevention and control standards as well as having extremely high vaccination uptake.

"We are urging everyone to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible to help boost immunity and reduce the spread of the Omicron variant."