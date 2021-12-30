Hospitals face anxious wait as Covid hits record rates across Norfolk

Coronavirus rates in Norfolk have hit record levels - with hospitals waiting to see if that leads to increased Covid admissions. - Credit: Peter Byrne / PA Wire

Coronavirus rates across Norfolk have hit record levels, but hospitals are so far not treating as many Covid-19 patients as this time last year.

NHS bosses say the next few weeks will be crucial, as they face an anxious waiting game to see how many people who get the virus will need hospital treatment. Currently, hospitalisation rates remain steady.

The latest data shows that overall Covid case rates are at record levels for every district in the county.

The Norfolk rate in the seven days up to Christmas Eve was 1,038 per 100,000 people, nearly double the 535 cases per 100,000 people high during the January peak 12 months ago.

During that Covid wave, there were times when Norfolk's three hospitals admitted more than 100 people with Covid-19 in a single day.

But while hospitals are busy, the percentage of beds occupied by Covid patients, as of Tuesday, December 21, was 3pc, compared to 16pc on the same date last year.

On December 21 last year, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was treating 101 people who had tested positive for Covid, with eight in intensive care.

On that date this year, there were 15 Covid-positive patients, three in critical care.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn was treating 18 Covid-positive patients on December 21 this year, compared to 147 last year.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston was caring for 17, compared to 37 12 months ago.

Of 755 deaths registered in England and Wales the week ending December 17, which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, three were in Norfolk.

Eighty per cent of eligible people in Norfolk and Waveney have had the booster jab, while evidence suggests the Omicron variant causes less severe disease.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, has previously predicted a peak early next month.

The NHS is setting up new Nightingale 'surge hubs' at hospitals ahead of the potential admissions wave - but none are in Norfolk.

The nearest, with a capacity of about 100 beds, would be in Stevenage, more than 90 miles away from Norwich.

The government has said further sites could be identified, but Norfolk hospital bosses are currently relying on existing plans to increase capacity if needed.

A spokesperson for the NHS in Norfolk and Waveney, said: “We have well-rehearsed plans to increase Covid capacity at our hospitals which involve using our existing hospital space to the maximum advantage in order to escalate our services.

"Getting your Covid-19 vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and reduce the risk of hospital admission as we move into January when respiratory infections often peak.

"Across the country we’re seeing infection rates rise and we are urging people to keep up the basics with thorough hand washing, wearing face coverings in crowded areas and ventilating rooms as much as possible."

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “Given the high level of Covid-19 infections and increasing hospital admissions, the NHS is now on a war footing.

“We do not yet know exactly how many of those who catch the virus will need hospital treatment, but given the number of infections we cannot wait to find out before we act."

Virus expert Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia's School of Medicine, said, while data at this time of year is problematic, there were signs of an increase in infection rates among older people.

How much pressure the NHS comes under will depend partly on how many of those become ill enough to need hospital treatment, he said.

Meanwhile, scientists said three quarters of people with new cold-like symptoms are likely to have Covid.

Dr Claire Steves, scientist on the ZOE Covid Study app - which gathers data from about 840,000 weekly contributors - said symptoms such as a sore throat, headache, and runny nose should be added to the government list of Covid symptoms.

She said exponential growth seemed to have stopped, but said: "The fact that 75pc of new cold-like symptoms are Covid, and the classic symptoms are much less common, means the government advice needs to be urgently updated."

In the seven days to Christmas Eve, Norwich Covid case rates were 1,375 per 100,000, up 48pc on the previous seven days.

Broadland was up nearly 81pc to 1,334 per 100,000, while South Norfolk's case rate of 1,194 per 100,000 was a 72pc rise.

Great Yarmouth rates went up 73pc to 967 cases per 100,000, while Breckland was up 45pc to 896 per 100,000.

West Norfolk case rates went up 61pc to 719 per 100,000 people, while North Norfolk was up 31pc to 643.7 per 100,000.