Plea to families to help get patients out of 'flat out' hospitals for Christmas

Worried health bosses have issued a plea for families to ease pressures on the "flat out" Norfolk and Waveney care system this Christmas - by helping get loved ones out of hospital sooner.

Health staff have been redeployed to get people boosted at the region's vaccination sites, which is putting pressure on the rest of the health system.

Health and social care bosses are appealing for families to help free up hospital beds by supporting those who could leave if a little more assistance was in place.

Amid fears the Omicron Covid variant will mean hospital admissions will rise, health chiefs urged friends, families and carers of patients, ready and safe to be discharged, to help the NHS get people home sooner.

Health chiefs say those with complex care needs awaiting discharge will have appropriate care put in place.

But others may benefit from simple support from family and friends, while longer-term help is put in place.

Cath Byford, chief nurse at the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "The local health and care system is working flat out to care for some very sick patients.

"Many people are able to be discharged from hospital, but due to a number of reasons, cannot go home as temporary arrangements and support may not be in place.

“Friends, families and carers of individuals ready to leave hospital can help get people home quicker.

"No-one wants to say in hospital longer than they need to so, if you are a family member of friend and feel you can help, please speak with the nurse in charge.”

James Bullion, Norfolk County Council's director of adult social services, warned last month how the county's health care system could be tested to breaking point.

He said: “We are doing everything we can to help people we support get home after a stay in hospital.

“Most people can go home – whether that’s the family home, a care home or supported living setting.

"But some people need some further support for a few days, and if they can’t get this, then they are having to stay in hospital.

“So any families that can help will make a real difference in helping someone come out of hospital in time for Christmas.”