Slight increase in Norfolk coronavirus rates after restrictions eased

Published: 3:24 PM April 22, 2021

Coronavirus rates in Norfolk have crept up slightly, but remain below the England average. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The case rates for coronavirus in Norfolk crept up slightly in the week after restrictions were eased, new figures have shown.

But the rates in Norfolk for the week leading up to Saturday, April 17 show case rates remained below the averages for England and for the East of England.

The Covid-19 restrictions were eased on Monday, April 12.

As part of the government's roadmap, as the vaccination programme continues, non-essential shops and services such as hairdressers, were allowed to reopen.

Pubs were permitted to serve food and drink outside and gyms opened up to people on their own or in household groups.

Statistics released by Norfolk County Council showed that Norfolk had an overall Covid-19 case rate of 14.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to April 17.

That was up 2.2 on the previous week, but still below the 20 cases per 100,000 in the East of England (down 1.2 on the week before) and 24 per 100,000 in England as a whole (down 4.2 on the previous week).

Five districts in Norfolk saw rates increase. Breckland went up 2.6 to 14 cases per 100,000 and Broadland went up 9.2 to 13.

Great Yarmouth was up 9.9 to 19 per 100,000, West Norfolk was up 0.2 to 26 and North Norfolk up 12.1 to 15 per 100,000.

However, Norwich was down from 11.1 cases per 100,000 to just seven cases per 100,000 and South Norfolk fell from 17 per 100,000 people to nine.

As of Tuesday, April 20 there were four people who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the country's hospitals, with none in critical care.

The council said the number of outbreaks, defined as two or more linked cases of coronavirus, has also fallen.

There are currently 44 open outbreaks in Norfolk, compared to 49 seven days ago.

Ten of those are in care settings, such as care homes, which is one more than the previous week.

But across businesses and workplace settings there are three fewer - down from 22 outbreaks a week ago to seven.

And outbreaks in schools and colleges has also fallen. There are currently 14 open outbreaks, down two on the 16 the previous week.

The total number of tests carried out in the seven days to Friday, April 16 was 21,914, down slightly on the 21,335 for the previous week.