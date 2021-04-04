What can I do when lockdown eases on April 12?

Published: 11:05 AM April 4, 2021

Pubs, gyms, and hairdressers are all set to reopen from April 12 as part of step two on the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

But what else is changing, and how will the new rules affect people living in, and visiting, Norfolk and Waveney?

Here are your questions answered:

Can I go to the pub?

From April 12, we'll finally be able to enjoy a meal or drink outside at our favourite pubs and restaurants.

Beer gardens and other outdoor seating areas will welcome back customers, and this time there's no requirement to order a substantial meal alongside an alcoholic drink, while the 10pm curfew has also been scrapped.

Can I go on holiday?

Holidaymakers might not be rushing to Norwich Airport just yet with international holidays still banned, but there is good news for the hospitality industry around the Norfolk and Waveney coast.

Although people are urged to "stay local", overnight stays away from home will be allowed, with East Anglian-based Hoseasons selling thousands of UK breaks immediately after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the plans.

Self-contained accommodation, which do not have shared use of bathrooms, entry or exit, catering or sleeping facilities, can reopen but must be used by members of the same household.

The news is also a positive development for many of the regions outdoor visitor attractions, including zoos, such as Banham Zoo and Africa Alive, theme parks, and Wroxham Barns, which can also reopen from April 12.

What can I do at the gym?

Indoor leisure facilities, including gyms, have the green light to reopen, although saunas and steam rooms must stay closed until step three of the roadmap in May.

Gyms can also only be used individually or within household groups.

What can my children do?

Any indoor children's activity, including sports, will be open for all children to take part in from April 12, regardless of circumstances.

Meanwhile, up to 15 people, not counting children under five years old, can take part in parent and child groups.

Will rules on social contact change?

Not yet. Outdoor gatherings will still be limited to six people or two households, while no indoor mixing will be allowed unless exemptions apply.

Can I go back to work?

While the "stay home" mantra changed in March, the official advice is to continue working from home where possible in an effort to minimise domestic travel.

What else is changing on April 12?

A third lockdown in 12 months has left many of us desperate for a chop, and the wait is almost over.

Personal care premises, including hairdressers and nail salons will reopen from April 12, with some, including Esteem Hair Salon in Norwich's Timberhill, announced they'll stay open until 10pm three nights a week.

Non-essential shops are also set to reopen in a major boost to high streets around Norfolk and Waveney, with a similar 10pm closing time to help customers avoid peak times.

Up to 30 people will be allowed to attend funerals, while weddings, receptions and commemorative events including wakes can take place with up to 15 attendees in premises that are allowed to be open.

Driving tests can also resume from April 12, while a decision will also be made over whether to increase the number of care home visitors to two per resident.

Will this definitely happen?

Before restrictions are eased at any stage, the government will review the statistics to see the impact of the previous easing, in this case on March 29 when the "stay at home" mantra was replaced with "stay local".

Four tests must be met for restrictions to be eased, including the vaccine roll-out continues successfully; evidence shows vaccines are reducing hospitalisations and deaths; infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations; and assessment of the risks is not fundamentally changed by new variants.

Five weeks must separate each step on the roadmap, meaning if the April 12 reopenings are delayed, all later steps will also be pushed back.

When will more restrictions be eased?

Should things go to plan, step three will take place on May 17, and will see the reopening of indoor entertainment venues and attractions, including cinemas.

Large events, such as sport events, concerts and theatre performances, will also resume, albeit with restrictions on crowd size, while up to 30 people can meet oudoors and up to six, or two households, indoors.