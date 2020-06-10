Search

No new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

PUBLISHED: 18:36 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:49 10 June 2020

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

The latest announcement means no patients have died from Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn since May 30 and there have been no deaths reported at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for eight days.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital had reported no new coronavirus fatalities for six days until yesterday when a man in his 80s died from the virus.

To date, 382 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Norfolk’s three main hospitals, of which 123 have been at NNUH, 145 at QEH, and 114 at JPUH.

Across the UK, the number of deaths involving Covid-19 has passed 52,000, according to the latest available data.

The total includes new figures published on Wednesday by the National Records of Scotland.

They show that 4,000 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to June 7.

Figures published on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics showed that 46,421 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in England and Wales up to May 29 (and had been registered up to June 6).

The latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, published last week, showed 757 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in Northern Ireland up to May 29 (and had been registered up to June 3).

Together, these figures mean that so far 51,178 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

Between May 30 and June 9, a further 799 hospital patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in England, according to NHS England; while a further 70 people in hospital and care homes who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in Wales, according to Public Health Wales.

In Northern Ireland, a further nine people who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between May 30 and June 8, according to the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

These add up to a further 878 deaths that have occurred since May 30, and together with the total figure of 51,178 registered deaths, means the overall death toll for the UK is now just over 52,000, at 52,056.

