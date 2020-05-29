Man in 80s is first coronavirus death in Norfolk hospitals for six days

A man in his 80s with coronavirus died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but there have been no further deaths recorded at the James Paget or Queen Elizabeth hospitals. Picture: Archant Archant

The death of a man with COVID-19 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is the first hospital death related to coronavirus in the county recorded for six days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The death of the man in his 80s at the NNUH on June 8 is the third coronavirus-related death at one of Norfolk’s hospitals this month.

The hospital said in a statement: “We can confirm that sadly a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, and who had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.”

The other two coronvirus-related deaths of patients in the county’s hospitals this month happened at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and were recorded on June 1 and June 2.

The death at the NNUH is the first of a patient with the disease there since May 28.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn has not reported the death of a patient with COVID-19 since May 30.

To date, 382 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Norfolk’s three main hospitals, of which 123 have been at NNUH, 145 at QEH, and 114 at JPUH.

NHS England announced on Tuesday a further 129 people had died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number in England to 27,618.

Those who died included two aged between 20 and 39, two between 40 and 59, 38 between 60 and 79 and the remaining 87 were aged 80 or above.

Less than a fifth of deaths registered in the week ending May 29 in England and Wales involved coronavirus - the lowest proportion since the week lockdown was imposed, figures show.

There were 9,824 deaths registered in the week ending May 29 - a fall from the previous week but still 1,653 deaths higher than what would usually be expected, the Office for National Statistics said.

Of these, 1,822 involved COVID-19 - 18.5pc of the total that week and the lowest number of weekly coronavirus deaths for eight weeks.

It is also the first time the proportion of weekly coronavirus deaths has fallen to under a fifth since the week lockdown was imposed, the week ending March 27, when the virus accounted for 5pc of the deaths.

While numbers are falling, there have been tens of thousands of “excess” deaths compared to the average number of deaths over five years for the same period.

The total number of excess deaths has passed 63,500, with Tuesday’s figures showing 57,961 excess deaths in England and Wales between March 21 and May 29 2020.

Added together with the numbers of excess deaths for Scotland and Northern Ireland published last week, the total number of excess deaths in the UK across this period now stands at 63,596.

All figures are based on death registrations.

On Monday, health secretary Matt Hancock said the virus was “in retreat”.