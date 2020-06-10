Search

Clampdown on illegal parking to ensure safe social distancing ahead of shops reopening

PUBLISHED: 18:00 10 June 2020

Parking in St Benedicts Street, Norwich. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Parking in St Benedicts Street, Norwich. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Drivers have been warned councils across Norfolk will clamp down on illegal parking in town centres ahead of the reopening of shops next week.

Norfolk County Council have urged motorists to park “safely and considerately” when visiting local high streets in a bid to ensure shoppers are able to keep socially distanced and two metres apart.

Councillor Martin Wilby, chairman of the Norfolk Parking Partnership, warned parking enforcement teams will continue to take action against those parked illegally.

He said: “The reopening of local busniesses following the government’s guidance is great news and we’ve been working to support local councils to allow this to happen safely.

“However, we’re all still having to take great care to continue to keep ourselves and others safe.

“I want to thank everyone for playing their part during lockdown in helping to keep our streets clear for people working in blue light services and for essential services such as waste and recycling.

You may also want to watch:

“Now more shops and businesses are allowed to start opening up again, we will be seeing parking enforcement teams continuing their good work to keep Norfolk’s roads safe for us all.

“I would urge people to use local car parks and also follow any new rules in place on streets to allow us all to practice safe social distancing.

“Thankfully, most people do park with others in mind. However, over the years we have had a few instances where inconsiderate parking would mean life-saving services are unable to get through.

“This is why, even throughout lockdown, authorities have been running a reduced level of parking enforcement to ensure roads are clear, particularly for our colleagues in the fire, police and ambulance services.”

The plea comes as Norwich City Council bid to ban traffic from some city centre streets, including Magdalen Street, St Benedicts Street and Exchange Street, in a bid to support social distancing.

Similar proposals have also been suggested in Diss, with South Norfolk District Council, Diss Town Council and businesses owners in talks about St Nicholas Street and Mere Street, as well as across the border in Beccles.

The council have also reminded residents that a free parking permit for streets and council-run car parks aimed at helping key workers and community volunteers support people across Norfolk is still available.

To find out more and apply, go to: www.norfolk.gov.uk/freeparking.

