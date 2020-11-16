Six further Covid-related deaths recorded at Norfolk hospital

Gorleston's James Paget Hospital has had its worst single day for Covid-19 deaths since May 1 PHOTO: Simon Stevens Archant

Six more deaths among patients that have tested positive for coronavirus have been recorded at a Norfolk hospital.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston where 147 people have now died of coronavirus during the pandemic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston where 147 people have now died of coronavirus during the pandemic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Data released by Public Health England at 2pm on Monday showed Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital had its worst day since May 1 with four deaths on Saturday, November 14.

It brings the total number to have died to 147.

A statement on its website said: “Sadly, we can confirm that six people who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

“The patients were a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman and two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s.

“All had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time.”

The two other new deaths were on Friday, November 13.

The jump in the number of deaths comes as record rates of infection have been measured in Great Yarmouth, where the rate of 240.6 per 100,000 is the highest recorded by any local authority in Norfolk.

In comparison, the infection rate in Liverpool - under the strongest Tier 3 restrictions until the second national lockdown was introduced - is at 279.1.

The latest figures reveal there have been ten Covid-related deaths at the Gorleston hospital in the seven days from November 8 to 14.

In April there were nine days when four or more deaths were recorded and on May 1 there were five coronavirus deaths.

Saturday was the first time since the height of the first wave that four or more deaths had been recorded in a single day.

On Thursday (November 12) a Gorleston care home confirmed up to 40 of its staff and residents had tested positive for the virus.

Gresham Care Home in John Road said between 15 and 25 residents and 10 and 15 members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

They said: “A number of our staff and residents have tested positive for Covid-19 and we are actively managing the situation.

“We can report that between 15 and 25 residents and 10 and 15 staff have currently tested positive.”