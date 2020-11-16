Search

Advanced search

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

PUBLISHED: 11:02 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 16 November 2020

Great Yarmouth's coronavirus infection rate has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Great Yarmouth's coronavirus infection rate has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has increased to a new record high.

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And, for the latest seven-day period, more people in the county tested positive for Covid-19 than in any another week since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 1,349 people registered positive results in the week up to November 11, taking Norfolk’s overall infection rate to 148.6 cases per 100,000.

There appears to be no obvious reason for the recent rise and public health officials are looking at what has caused the increase, what can be done to stem it and the message to put out to people in the county.

MORE: Norfolk Covid-19 test centre closed after coronavirus outbreak among staff

In Norwich, 35 new cases means the city’s rate has also reached its highest so far, standing at 135.2 cases per 100,000 for the same period.

Record-high case rates have also been measured in South Norfolk (195.2), rising from 80.2 in the previous week, and in Great Yarmouth, where the rate of 240.6 per 100,000 is the highest recorded by any local authority in Norfolk.

Police conducting coronavirus lockdown patrols in Eaton Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice conducting coronavirus lockdown patrols in Eaton Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In comparison, the infection rate in Liverpool - under the strongest Tier 3 restrictions until the second national lockdown was introduced - is at 279.1.

Norfolk and Waveney were subject to the most lenient measures in the three-tier system.

The only Norfolk district where the infection rate has decreased is King’s Lynn and West Norfolk (116.9), declining from 146 cases per 100,000 for the week up to November 4.

The coronavirus infection rate in King's Lynn and West Norfolk has declined for the latest seven-day period. Picture: Ian BurtThe coronavirus infection rate in King's Lynn and West Norfolk has declined for the latest seven-day period. Picture: Ian Burt

Concerns had been raised regarding a rapid rise in the district, which saw a discernible increase in coronavirus infections which were not linked to a particular source.

Cases more than doubled in the week ending October 30, with 26 new positive tests in the areas of Lynn town centre, South Lynn and West Lynn.

However, for the latest period, cases have now more than doubled in Breckland, jumping from 64.3 to 145.7.

Broadland’s rate has also increased significantly, from 84.1 to 153.7 cases per 100,000 people, while East Suffolk’s has soared from 59.7 to 92.2.

In North Norfolk the latest figure stands at 60.1 having risen from 46.7, but the district still has one of the lowest infection rates in the entire country.

For context, the overall rate for England for the seven days up to November 11 is 270.5 cases per 100,000, up from 245.4 a week prior.

Coronavirus infection rates are on the rise in several Norfolk districts, including Breckland. Picture: ArchantCoronavirus infection rates are on the rise in several Norfolk districts, including Breckland. Picture: Archant

Number of positive tests in each district for the seven days up to November 11 (previous week in brackets):

• Breckland: 204 (90)

• Broadland: 201 (110)

• Great Yarmouth: 239 (159)

• King’s Lynn and West Norfolk: 177 (221)

• North Norfolk: 62 (49)

• Norwich: 190 (122)

• South Norfolk: 275 (113)

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Norfolk Covid-19 test centre closed after coronavirus outbreak among staff

Aerial view of Postwick testing centre. Picture: Mike Page

Developer hits out at refusal of plans for seaside cafe

The site of the proposed seaside cafe. Credit: Google Maps

Windsurfer still missing after major sea and air search

Volunteers joined the search for a missing surfer at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Norfolk Covid-19 test centre closed after coronavirus outbreak among staff

Aerial view of Postwick testing centre. Picture: Mike Page

Developer hits out at refusal of plans for seaside cafe

The site of the proposed seaside cafe. Credit: Google Maps

Windsurfer still missing after major sea and air search

Volunteers joined the search for a missing surfer at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

Great Yarmouth's coronavirus infection rate has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Norfolk Covid-19 test centre closed after coronavirus outbreak among staff

Aerial view of Postwick testing centre. Picture: Mike Page

Couple plead guilty to their parts in Breckland burglaries

Laura Bell and Edwin Stratton appeared at Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood