Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

Great Yarmouth's coronavirus infection rate has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has increased to a new record high.

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And, for the latest seven-day period, more people in the county tested positive for Covid-19 than in any another week since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 1,349 people registered positive results in the week up to November 11, taking Norfolk’s overall infection rate to 148.6 cases per 100,000.

There appears to be no obvious reason for the recent rise and public health officials are looking at what has caused the increase, what can be done to stem it and the message to put out to people in the county.

In Norwich, 35 new cases means the city’s rate has also reached its highest so far, standing at 135.2 cases per 100,000 for the same period.

Record-high case rates have also been measured in South Norfolk (195.2), rising from 80.2 in the previous week, and in Great Yarmouth, where the rate of 240.6 per 100,000 is the highest recorded by any local authority in Norfolk.

Police conducting coronavirus lockdown patrols in Eaton Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police conducting coronavirus lockdown patrols in Eaton Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In comparison, the infection rate in Liverpool - under the strongest Tier 3 restrictions until the second national lockdown was introduced - is at 279.1.

Norfolk and Waveney were subject to the most lenient measures in the three-tier system.

The only Norfolk district where the infection rate has decreased is King’s Lynn and West Norfolk (116.9), declining from 146 cases per 100,000 for the week up to November 4.

The coronavirus infection rate in King's Lynn and West Norfolk has declined for the latest seven-day period. Picture: Ian Burt The coronavirus infection rate in King's Lynn and West Norfolk has declined for the latest seven-day period. Picture: Ian Burt

Concerns had been raised regarding a rapid rise in the district, which saw a discernible increase in coronavirus infections which were not linked to a particular source.

Cases more than doubled in the week ending October 30, with 26 new positive tests in the areas of Lynn town centre, South Lynn and West Lynn.

However, for the latest period, cases have now more than doubled in Breckland, jumping from 64.3 to 145.7.

Broadland’s rate has also increased significantly, from 84.1 to 153.7 cases per 100,000 people, while East Suffolk’s has soared from 59.7 to 92.2.

In North Norfolk the latest figure stands at 60.1 having risen from 46.7, but the district still has one of the lowest infection rates in the entire country.

For context, the overall rate for England for the seven days up to November 11 is 270.5 cases per 100,000, up from 245.4 a week prior.

Coronavirus infection rates are on the rise in several Norfolk districts, including Breckland. Picture: Archant Coronavirus infection rates are on the rise in several Norfolk districts, including Breckland. Picture: Archant

Number of positive tests in each district for the seven days up to November 11 (previous week in brackets):

• Breckland: 204 (90)

• Broadland: 201 (110)

• Great Yarmouth: 239 (159)

• King’s Lynn and West Norfolk: 177 (221)

• North Norfolk: 62 (49)

• Norwich: 190 (122)

• South Norfolk: 275 (113)

