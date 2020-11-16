Search

Norfolk hospital reports two further deaths related to Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 10:51 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 16 November 2020

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston where 141 people have not died of coronavirus during the pandmeic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two further deaths of patients being treated for coronavirus have been announced.

The deaths at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston bring the toll there to 141.

The hospital said in a statement on Monday: “Sadly, we can confirm that two people who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

“The patients were a man and a woman, both in their 80s. Both had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time.”

The new deaths follow an announcement on Thursday (November 12) that two men in their 80s and 50s had died.

The first week of November saw the hospital record its deadliest week since May with nine Covid-related deaths.

There were no Covid-related deaths at the hospital from July 3 to October 8.

