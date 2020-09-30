Search

Advanced search

Another Norfolk school confirms coronavirus case

PUBLISHED: 07:12 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:12 30 September 2020

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View.

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View.

Archant

Another Norfolk school has confirmed that it has had a case of coronavirus.

Litcham School sent a letter to parents on Monday stating that there had been a confirmed case of Covid-19 “within the setting”.

The school said it was working closely with Public Health England and was continuing to be vigilant for other cases.

The letter stated: “The setting remains open and providing your child remains well, they can continue to attend as normal.”

The school said it was keeping that under review and gave advice over self-isolation.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, an independent school for young people struggling in mainstream education remains closed following a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The Catch22 school in North River Road, Great Yarmouth, will remain shut until Monday, October 12 following the positive test result.

A statement from Philip Hinchliffe, headteacher for Include Schools Norfolk, part of the Catch22 group, said: “Following the confirmation of a confirmed cased of coronavirus, the Great Yarmouth site of Catch22 Include Norfolk is closed until October 12.

“All staff and students who attended school on September 24 and 25 will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

“The staff team will begin a timetable for all students to continue their education from September 30 and welfare checks will be completed by our dedicated team of support staff.”

Include Schools Norfolk operates across three sites in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth. Only the Yarmouth school has been affected.

Independent Langley School, based in Taverham and Loddon, revealed a bubble of 40 pupils was self-isolating after an asymptomatic pupil was confirmed to have the virus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Another Norfolk school confirms coronavirus case

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View.

Neglect led to girl, five, being badly burned and boy, two, being malnourished

Two serious case reviews have shown how children were neglected. Picture posed by model. Pic: Getty Images/Stockphoto.

Latest Covid-19 rates for where you live in Norfolk and Waveney

Health officials have advised anyone who has coronavirus symptoms to help prevent the spread and protect others by isolating and booking a test. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Inspectors uncover sexual abuse and bullying at ambulance trust

Chief Executive Dorothy Hosein pictured at the launch of the EEAST's new ambulances. The ambulance trust has been put into special measures after a damning report into its culture. Photo: EEAST

Forty independent school pupils isolating after coronavirus case confirmed

Langley School, in Loddon, has had its first positive coronavirus case. Picture: ANTONY KELLY