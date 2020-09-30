Another Norfolk school confirms coronavirus case

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

Another Norfolk school has confirmed that it has had a case of coronavirus.

Litcham School sent a letter to parents on Monday stating that there had been a confirmed case of Covid-19 “within the setting”.

The school said it was working closely with Public Health England and was continuing to be vigilant for other cases.

The letter stated: “The setting remains open and providing your child remains well, they can continue to attend as normal.”

The school said it was keeping that under review and gave advice over self-isolation.

Meanwhile, an independent school for young people struggling in mainstream education remains closed following a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The Catch22 school in North River Road, Great Yarmouth, will remain shut until Monday, October 12 following the positive test result.

A statement from Philip Hinchliffe, headteacher for Include Schools Norfolk, part of the Catch22 group, said: “Following the confirmation of a confirmed cased of coronavirus, the Great Yarmouth site of Catch22 Include Norfolk is closed until October 12.

“All staff and students who attended school on September 24 and 25 will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

“The staff team will begin a timetable for all students to continue their education from September 30 and welfare checks will be completed by our dedicated team of support staff.”

Include Schools Norfolk operates across three sites in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth. Only the Yarmouth school has been affected.

Independent Langley School, based in Taverham and Loddon, revealed a bubble of 40 pupils was self-isolating after an asymptomatic pupil was confirmed to have the virus.