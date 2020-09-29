Independent school closed after confirmed case of coronavirus

An independent school for young people struggling in mainstream education has closed following a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The Catch22 school in North River Road, Great Yarmouth, will remain shut until October 12 following the positive test result.

A statement from Philip Hinchliffe, headteacher for Include Schools Norfolk, part of the Catch22 group, said:

“Following the confirmation of a confirmed cased of coronavirus, the Great Yarmouth site of Catch22 Include Norfolk is closed until October 12.

“All staff and students who attended school on September 24 and 25 will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

“The staff team will begin a timetable for all students to continue their education from September 30 and welfare checks will be completed by our dedicated team of support staff.”

Include Schools Norfolk operates across three sites in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth and charges annual fees of up to £21,000 for its county council-referred pupils many of whom have been excluded from mainstream schools, special schools, or pupil referral units.

The school’s website says it has 101 students aged 11-16 on its roll.

Overall, it works with children aged four to 18 providing full-time, alternative, secondary education, and support for those with special educational needs.

The announcement comes as independent Langley School based in Taverham and Loddon revealed a bubble of 40 pupils was self-isolating after an asymptomatic pupil was confirmed to have the virus.

