Forty independent school pupils isolating after coronavirus case confirmed

Langley School, in Loddon, has had its first positive coronavirus case.

A “bubble” of 40 children are isolating at home until mid-October after a fellow pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

Jon Perriss, Langley School headteacher.

Langley Independent School, based in Taverham and Loddon, has seen a single asymptomatic Covid-19 case, confirmed on September 28.

Marketing director Jon Kempton said: “We are aware that other schools have already dealt with such circumstances, and if there was ever a case of us all being in this together - then this is it.

“We have taken swift action to inform parents, pupils, students and staff who have come into contact with the individual pupil - through teaching or within their bubble.

“This is the smallest cohort in school, with some 40 pupils having been affected.”

Langley School gardens.

He added: “Our affected bubble has been sent home to self-isolate until October 13th in line with PHE, DfE and LA guidance and they will be taught using our blended learning provision.

“These lessons are a mixture of live Zoom classes, recorded lessons and set work.

“It is important that they can continue with their education unimpeded.

“Having built on the excellent work done prior to the new term, we feel confident that pupils will continue to thrive in this environment, whilst keeping them and the rest of the Langley family, safe.”