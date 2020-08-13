Search

Advanced search

PM announces tougher fines on people who repeatedly refuse to wear face coverings

PUBLISHED: 22:30 13 August 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new enforcement measures to tackle those who repeadly do not wear face coverings. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new enforcement measures to tackle those who repeadly do not wear face coverings. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

New fines are to come into force to crack down on those not wearing face coverings and people who hold raves, in a new announcement which also sets out which businesses can reopen this weekend.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new enforcement measures to tackle those who repeadly do not wear face coverings. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA WirePrime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new enforcement measures to tackle those who repeadly do not wear face coverings. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced new enforcement measures that come into effect today which include increasing fines to a maximum of £3,200 for those who repeatedly do not wear a face covering.

The stricter measures will also introduce fines for people hosting raves or any gathering of more than 30 people.

Last weekend, Norfolk Police shut down a rave attended by hundreds of people near Hilborough, arresting eight people.

Mr Johnson said: “Most people in this country are following the rules and doing their bit to control the virus, but we must remain focused and we cannot be complacent.

“That is why we are strengthening the enforcement powers available to use against those who repeatedly flout the rules.

He has announced further leisure and businesses will be able to resume as of tomorrow – except in areas where restrictions are in place – following a two-week pause.

Indoor theatres, music and performances can go ahead with socially-distanced audiences as well as bowling alleys, skating rings, casinos and indoor play and soft play areas able to reopen for the first time, if they meet covid secure guidelines.

More: Norfolk hospitals get £6m to cope with winter pressures

The beauty industry will also be able to offer close contact services and treatments such as eyebrow threading, eyelash treatments and facials at beauty salons, tattoo studios, spas and barbers in England.

You may also want to watch:

Staff will be required to wear a surgical mask under a visor while carrying out treatment to reduce the spread of droplets. The guidelines also apply to remote businesses, such as massage therapists working in people’s homes and those studying vocational courses.

Mr Johnson added: “Today, we are able to announce some further changes which will allow more people to return to work and the public to get back to more of the things they have missed.

“However, as I have always said, we will not hesitate to put on the brakes if required, or to continue to implement local measures to help to control the spread of the virus.”

Business Secretary, Alok Sharma added: “Opening up the economy is conditional on our continued success at controlling the spread of coronavirus. Therefore it remains essential businesses comply with Covid-19 secure measures to protect workers and the public.”

Wedding couples will also be able to host a reception for up to 30 people.

More:

The piloting of sports events with spectators will resume on Saturday at the World Snooker Championship with further events to be announced in due course.

There is still no reopening date for nightclubs, dance halls, and discotheques, as well as sexual entertainment venues and hostess bars, which must still remain closed.

If infection levels remain at current levels, the prime minister said business events and conferences will be allowed to resume from October 1.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘That’s what I call a house price rise’: Buyer’s dream home goes up by £155,000 in a day

Sharon Bruchez, left, with her step daughter Chloe, photographed just before she began shielding. Pic: Sharon Bruchez

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Warning as ‘space hopper-sized’ wasp’s nest found

A large wasp nest found in a barn in Surlingham. Picture: Ace Pest Control Ltd

Runner’s fury as Norwich park is ‘trashed’

Some of the rubbish left in Eaton Park, Norwich, which was discovered by Claire Johnson on August 11, 2020. Picture: Claire Johnson

Villagers accused of throwing eggs and dog mess into man’s garden

Darren and Rebecca Carter are accused of throwing eggs into a neighbour's garden Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Life sentence for estranged husband who killed terminally-ill woman

xCornelius Van Der Ploeg. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘We’re disgusted by it’ - volunteers clear seaside rubbish pile

The parish council organised and paid for a skip to deal with the rubbish at Brancaster beach for 30 minutes. Jonathan Doughty, owner of Mulberry Homes Norfolk, heard the three councillors collecting the rubbish were over the age of 70, so he along with two young labourers and business partners of a local site went to help. Picture: Lara Doughty

Norwich City legend’s daughter among ‘fantastic’ Langley students on A Level results day

Head girl Caitlin Ellis and headmaster Jon Perriss at Langley School on A Level Results Day 2020. PHOTO: Langley School

‘Disgraceful’ - teachers and students unhappy at downgraded A-levels

Students at Norwich School receive their A-Level results. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Two people hospitalised after four-car crash on A47

Emergency services were called to a crash at Halvergate on the Acle Straight on Thursday (August 13). Picture: Google Maps.