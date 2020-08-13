PM announces tougher fines on people who repeatedly refuse to wear face coverings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new enforcement measures to tackle those who repeadly do not wear face coverings. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

New fines are to come into force to crack down on those not wearing face coverings and people who hold raves, in a new announcement which also sets out which businesses can reopen this weekend.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced new enforcement measures that come into effect today which include increasing fines to a maximum of £3,200 for those who repeatedly do not wear a face covering.

The stricter measures will also introduce fines for people hosting raves or any gathering of more than 30 people.

Last weekend, Norfolk Police shut down a rave attended by hundreds of people near Hilborough, arresting eight people.

Mr Johnson said: “Most people in this country are following the rules and doing their bit to control the virus, but we must remain focused and we cannot be complacent.

“That is why we are strengthening the enforcement powers available to use against those who repeatedly flout the rules.

He has announced further leisure and businesses will be able to resume as of tomorrow – except in areas where restrictions are in place – following a two-week pause.

Indoor theatres, music and performances can go ahead with socially-distanced audiences as well as bowling alleys, skating rings, casinos and indoor play and soft play areas able to reopen for the first time, if they meet covid secure guidelines.

The beauty industry will also be able to offer close contact services and treatments such as eyebrow threading, eyelash treatments and facials at beauty salons, tattoo studios, spas and barbers in England.

Staff will be required to wear a surgical mask under a visor while carrying out treatment to reduce the spread of droplets. The guidelines also apply to remote businesses, such as massage therapists working in people’s homes and those studying vocational courses.

Mr Johnson added: “Today, we are able to announce some further changes which will allow more people to return to work and the public to get back to more of the things they have missed.

“However, as I have always said, we will not hesitate to put on the brakes if required, or to continue to implement local measures to help to control the spread of the virus.”

Business Secretary, Alok Sharma added: “Opening up the economy is conditional on our continued success at controlling the spread of coronavirus. Therefore it remains essential businesses comply with Covid-19 secure measures to protect workers and the public.”

Wedding couples will also be able to host a reception for up to 30 people.

The piloting of sports events with spectators will resume on Saturday at the World Snooker Championship with further events to be announced in due course.

There is still no reopening date for nightclubs, dance halls, and discotheques, as well as sexual entertainment venues and hostess bars, which must still remain closed.

If infection levels remain at current levels, the prime minister said business events and conferences will be allowed to resume from October 1.