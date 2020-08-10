Eight arrested for host of offences after illegal rave

Police shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Eight people were arrested during a police operation to shut down an illegal rave over the weekend.

The unlicensed music event, which is believed to have begun late on Saturday night [August 8], attracted in excess of 200 people to a wooded area in Hilborough, near Swaffham.

Officers worked during the night and into Sunday afternoon to bring the rave to a controlled and safe close.

Police seized sound equipment from the scene, along with a nearby van believed to be involved.

■ Those arrested include:

- A man and woman aged 34 and 32, arrested on suspicion of licencing offences, were bailed until September 6

- A man, 19, arrested on suspicion of drug offences and for failure to leave as directed, was questioned and released under investigation

- A man, 22, arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance, and drug offences, was questioned and bailed until September 6

- A man, 21, arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and drug offences, was questioned and bailed until September 6

- Lee Perry, 28, of Boyne Road, Bury St Edmunds, has been charged with threatening behaviour and released on bail to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on October 29

- A man, 31, arrested on suspicion of drug offences, was released prior to custody with further enquiries continuing

- A teenage boy arrested on suspicion of breaching a direction to leave was released and taken home to his parents where words of advice were given.

Supt Malcolm Cooke said: “Unlawful raves like this can cause a considerable amount of local concern and disruption, and as they don’t have to conform to any safety standards, they also put those who choose to attend at risk.

“The action taken ensured that the event did not affect local villages into a second night. We are really grateful for the local support and patience we received whilst working to end the event.

“I can assure people that the matter doesn’t finish here, and an investigation continues to look into what has taken place.”