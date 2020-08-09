Police successfully shut down woodland rave

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

An illegal rave attended by hundreds of people in woodland between two Norfolk villages has been shut down by police.

Police were called to the rave on land off the A1065 near Hilborough, which is believed to have started late on Saturday night.

Officers advised drivers to avoid the road as they worked to shut down the rave, with a presence throughout most of Sunday.

Police had been working to bring the rave to a controlled close for most of the day during which time motorists were asked to avoid the A1065, south of Hilborough while checks, and a controlled dispersal of the event took place, however normal routes of travel can now resume.

Superintendent Malcom Cooke said “I want to thank members of the public for their patience and support today as we worked to bring this event to a safe closure. We will be carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances that led to this illegal event taking place”.

Before the event was shut down, ravers were seen walking along both sides of the A1065, with motorists forced to swerve into the middle of the road to avoid them.

Some party-goers gathered in the car park of The Swan pub, where they were ushered to leave.

Pub stuff said they knew little about the rave, but added that it had taken place somewhere on land behind the pub.

Claire Bowes, a Breckland councillor who lives in Hilborough, said she had been disturbed by a commotion in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“I was woken up by sirens and blue lights at about 3am, and could hear people arguing and shouting,” said Ms Bowes.

“We have had raves around here before, but it seems this was quite a big one.

“From what I’ve seen it looks like a load of cars have just been abandoned and people have gone off across the fields when police arrived.

“People in the local community are just annoyed this has happened, especially at this time with Covid still being a threat.”

Police checks in the area caused lengthy delays, in particular for those heading northbound on the A1065 near the junctions with Westgate Street and Cockley Cley Road.

A large police presence, as well as dozens of cars parked on the verge, was seen on Pound Hill, the road leading from Hilborough to Great Cressingham.

Officers were also controlling traffic at a second A1065 junction leading to Great Cressingham, approximately half a mile northbound.

In Great Cressingham itself, police had also blocked a narrow lane off Chalk Hill.

Breckland councillor Claire Bowes was awoken in the early hours by a rave in Hilborough. Picture: Matthew Usher. Breckland councillor Claire Bowes was awoken in the early hours by a rave in Hilborough. Picture: Matthew Usher.