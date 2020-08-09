Search

Advanced search

Updated

Police successfully shut down woodland rave

PUBLISHED: 16:18 09 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 09 August 2020

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

An illegal rave attended by hundreds of people in woodland between two Norfolk villages has been shut down by police.

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria PertusaPolice work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Police were called to the rave on land off the A1065 near Hilborough, which is believed to have started late on Saturday night.

Officers advised drivers to avoid the road as they worked to shut down the rave, with a presence throughout most of Sunday.

Police had been working to bring the rave to a controlled close for most of the day during which time motorists were asked to avoid the A1065, south of Hilborough while checks, and a controlled dispersal of the event took place, however normal routes of travel can now resume.

Superintendent Malcom Cooke said “I want to thank members of the public for their patience and support today as we worked to bring this event to a safe closure. We will be carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances that led to this illegal event taking place”.

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria PertusaPolice work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Before the event was shut down, ravers were seen walking along both sides of the A1065, with motorists forced to swerve into the middle of the road to avoid them.

Some party-goers gathered in the car park of The Swan pub, where they were ushered to leave.

Pub stuff said they knew little about the rave, but added that it had taken place somewhere on land behind the pub.

Claire Bowes, a Breckland councillor who lives in Hilborough, said she had been disturbed by a commotion in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria PertusaPolice work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“I was woken up by sirens and blue lights at about 3am, and could hear people arguing and shouting,” said Ms Bowes.

“We have had raves around here before, but it seems this was quite a big one.

“From what I’ve seen it looks like a load of cars have just been abandoned and people have gone off across the fields when police arrived.

“People in the local community are just annoyed this has happened, especially at this time with Covid still being a threat.”

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria PertusaPolice work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Police checks in the area caused lengthy delays, in particular for those heading northbound on the A1065 near the junctions with Westgate Street and Cockley Cley Road.

A large police presence, as well as dozens of cars parked on the verge, was seen on Pound Hill, the road leading from Hilborough to Great Cressingham.

Officers were also controlling traffic at a second A1065 junction leading to Great Cressingham, approximately half a mile northbound.

In Great Cressingham itself, police had also blocked a narrow lane off Chalk Hill.

Breckland councillor Claire Bowes was awoken in the early hours by a rave in Hilborough. Picture: Matthew Usher.Breckland councillor Claire Bowes was awoken in the early hours by a rave in Hilborough. Picture: Matthew Usher.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police successfully shut down woodland rave

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rescue operation under way after man gets into difficulty in water

The rescue at Bawsey Country Park. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Home up for sale in street where businessman is investing millions

The house in Earls Street, for sale for £140,000. Pic: William H Brown

Man in his 20s dies after getting into difficulty in water at country park, police confirm

A man's body has been found after a search and rescue operation at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Rescue operation under way after man gets into difficulty in water

The rescue at Bawsey Country Park. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - water safety warning after death of man in 20s

Emergency services on the scene at Bawsey Country Park, near King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Police successfully shut down woodland rave

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

New Iceland Food Warehouse set to open in Norwich

A new The Food Warehouse is set to open in Hall Road on September 8. Picture: Staff

Man charged with 28 sex offences due to appear in court in Norwich

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Liverpool’s pursuit for Lewis over as they near left-back signing

Jamal Lewis has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd