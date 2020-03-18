Video

McDonald’s and Pret A Manger giving free drinks to NHS workers

McDonalds at the Haymarket and Pret A Manger in Gentleman's Walk in Norwich are among the branches of both chains nationwide which are offering free drinks to NHS works during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Denise Bradley/Sonya Duncan Archant

Our NHS workers are heroes and as they work round the clock to treat people with coronavirus, chains McDonald’s and Pret are giving something back.

With the number of cases of coronavirus across the UK now in the thousands, NHS staff are under immense pressure to treat these patients while also taking care of those with other illnesses.

Both McDonald’s and Pret A Manger are doing their bit to thank staff for all their hard work and Pret is offering any hot drink for free by showing an NHS card in any UK store.

Pret, who have two Norfolk branches which are both in Norwich in Chapelfield and at the Haymarket, are also offering 50pc off food and until further notice will be “operating mainly as a takeaway business”.

McDonald’s, which also went takeaway-only from Wednesday and closed their seating areas, is also offering free drinks and has extended it to all emergency services and social workers too with a valid work ID.

