Search

Advanced search

McDonalds closes seating areas in all UK restaurants

PUBLISHED: 20:38 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:29 17 March 2020

The McDonalds restaurant in Haymarket which, like those in the rest of the UK and Ireland, will see its seating areas temporarily closed to customers from 5am on Wednesday. Picture: Sam Russell

The McDonalds restaurant in Haymarket which, like those in the rest of the UK and Ireland, will see its seating areas temporarily closed to customers from 5am on Wednesday. Picture: Sam Russell

Archant

All McDonalds restaurants in Norfolk and across the rest of the UK and Ireland will become takeaways, drive-thrus and delivery operations as the company attempts to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

The fast food chain currently has 19 eateries in Norfolk, but customers will temporarily be unable to use seating areas as the company looks to reduce physical contact between people in the spirit of social distancing.

In a statement, chief executive Paul Pomroy wrote: “Our restaurants will remain open for as long as it is safe to do so.

“In the last 24 hours it has become clear that we need to temporarily change our operations to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and customers consistent with the Government’s guidance on social distancing.

“Therefore from 5am tomorrow (Wednesday) morning all restaurants will close seating areas and temporarily move to being takeaway, drive-thru and McDelivery only.”

All restaurants will scrap dine-in operations, shut seating and close children’s play areas, but toilets will remain open.

READ MORE: Tesco to close 24-hour stores overnight to re-stock after panic-buying

He added that all orders placed through Uber Eats and Just Eat would be “contact-free, with no physical contact between customers, employees and couriers, wherever possible”.

Workers in the emergency services and health and social care sectors will receive free drinks on presentation of their work pass.

The chain’s annual Monopoly promotion is being paused until later in the year, the company added.

Mr Pomroy said: “This year’s prizes include a number of luxury holidays, European city breaks and cruises which will have all been impacted by current and ongoing restrictions on international travel.

“Following conversations with our suppliers and prize partners, we feel it is appropriate to delay the promotion until later this year.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Further schools to be hit by coronavirus closures

Warren School in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be closed from 3pm on Wednesday, March 18 until after the Easter holidays. Picture: Google Images

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Tesco to close 24-hour stores overnight to re-stock after panic-buying

Empty shelves at Tesco. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Further schools to be hit by coronavirus closures

Warren School in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be closed from 3pm on Wednesday, March 18 until after the Easter holidays. Picture: Google Images

Baby among three cases of coronavirus at James Paget Hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich’s famous floating restaurant has left the city

Vagabond after being moved from her longstanding mooring in Norwich city centre. Picture: Tom Barrett / Broads Authority
Drive 24