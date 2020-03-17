Number of confirmed UK coronavirus cases increases by 407

Coronavirus testing in the UK is being limited to those in hospital. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has topped 1,900 with an overnight increase of 407 - the highest since the outbreak began.

Latest figures released by the Department for Health show there have been 1,950 positive coronavirus tests in the UK as of 9am on Tuesday, March 17.

Officials said 50,442 people had been tested in the UK with 48,492 confirmed negative results.

Earlier today (March 17) The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in king’s Lynn confirmed it was caring for five patients who had tested positive for Covid-19.

QEH chief nurse Libby McManus said: “We can confirm that we are caring for five patients who are Covid-19 positive.

“An extensive ‘contact tracing’ exercise is now under way to trace anyone who might have had close contact with the patient who has now tested positive for Covid-19.

“This includes patients, their relatives and staff.”

The hospital also said it was cancelling all routine appointments, with patients being dealt with by phone so it could prioritise cancer treatment and urgent cases.