Walking therapy launched for those struggling in lockdown

Counsellor Amanda Goss (right) is now taking her clients on beach walks because she can't socially distance in her consulting rooms in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Work has become a walk on the beach for counsellor Amanda Goss.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sue Plater (left) and Amanda Goss on Hunstanton Beach Picture: Chris Bishop Sue Plater (left) and Amanda Goss on Hunstanton Beach Picture: Chris Bishop

Demand for her services has increased since the start of lockdown.

But her consulting room in King’s Lynn is too small to socially distance safely.

So Ms Goss and her five-strong team at Harley Street Psychotherapy meet clients outdoors instead.

Amanda Goss (right) uses head phones so she can counsel her clients and socially distance Picture: Chris Bishop Amanda Goss (right) uses head phones so she can counsel her clients and socially distance Picture: Chris Bishop

“We cannot see our clients face to face at the moment,” she said.

“Some people are not comfortable with online or telephone counselling and others simply did not have the facilities to do it.

“However, the need for counselling is huge at the moment. People are scared, none of us know what will happen or how we will be affected in the future and it’s a really scary time.

Counsellor Amanda Goss, from Hunstanton, who says demand for her services have increased during lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop Counsellor Amanda Goss, from Hunstanton, who says demand for her services have increased during lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

“Anyone already suffering from anxiety, depression, stress or any mental health issue is likely to feel it even more in this current climate.”

MORE - Salon hopes to reopen soon

Ms Goss and her colleagues have launched a Stay Sane campaign to support those who are struggling.

“The current Pandemic has affected us all and we are understandably feeling overwhelmed, anxious and helpless. “Some of us are losing our jobs, marriages and relationships are under great strain and lots of us are finding it difficult to cope living alone and in real isolation.

Sue Plater (l) and Amanda Goss on the cliff tops near Hunstanton Lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop Sue Plater (l) and Amanda Goss on the cliff tops near Hunstanton Lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

“Probably the most difficult is that some of us have lost loved ones, and have not had the chance to say goodbye and grieve as we would under normal circumstances.”

MORE - Youth group continues vital support in lockdown

Ms Goss is launching a weekly vlog with tips and advice on how to cope alongside her walking therapy sessions.

“The act of walking has been proven to reduce anxiety, depression, and walking in nature activates different parts of our brain and helps us to be calm,” she said.

“We have run therapeutic workshops where walking has been a part of the day and it has proven to be extremely beneficial in gaining clarity, feeling calmer and seeing things from a different perspective.”

Therapists meet clients at an agreed starting point and use mobile phones and headsets to maintain confidentiality whilst socially distancing.

“We are all going to have to get used to a new normal and this is one way that you can take care of yourself through these difficult times and beyond,” said Ms Goss.

For more on the campaign, go to www.harleystpsychotherapy.com.