Norfolk youth group continues vital support during lockdown

The Swan Project in Downham Market provides a safe space and social group for children. Picture taken July 2019. Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

A youth group providing vital support and social interaction for children is continuing to meet needs during lockdown.

The Swan Project in Downham Market is continuing to support needs in the area, despite lockdown restrictions. Picture: Anna Foster The Swan Project in Downham Market is continuing to support needs in the area, despite lockdown restrictions. Picture: Anna Foster

The Swan Youth project in Downham Market is ensuring children in the town and surrounding areas are not left without vital support, despite the challenges of social distancing.

The group have had around 395 contacts with young people since the start of lockdown.

It has used social media and Zoom meetings in order to continue providing one to one support to children and have been sending out pamper packs to those in need.

The Swan Project in Downham Market has been handing out pamper packs for those in need. Picture: Anna Foster The Swan Project in Downham Market has been handing out pamper packs for those in need. Picture: Anna Foster

Anna Foster, project manager, said: “It is going well and we are managing to keep in contact mostly via WhatsApp and Zoom.

“We have some one to one sessions here at the centre for mental health and are operating a bookable drop in for anyone wanting to pop down and see us, which is proving popular.”

Staff at the centre hope they can reopen for smaller groups of six over the coming weeks, if the government allows it.