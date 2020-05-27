Search

Advanced search

Norfolk youth group continues vital support during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 27 May 2020

The Swan Project in Downham Market provides a safe space and social group for children. Picture taken July 2019. Picture: Sarah Hussain

The Swan Project in Downham Market provides a safe space and social group for children. Picture taken July 2019. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

A youth group providing vital support and social interaction for children is continuing to meet needs during lockdown.

The Swan Project in Downham Market is continuing to support needs in the area, despite lockdown restrictions. Picture: Anna Foster The Swan Project in Downham Market is continuing to support needs in the area, despite lockdown restrictions. Picture: Anna Foster

The Swan Youth project in Downham Market is ensuring children in the town and surrounding areas are not left without vital support, despite the challenges of social distancing.

The group have had around 395 contacts with young people since the start of lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

It has used social media and Zoom meetings in order to continue providing one to one support to children and have been sending out pamper packs to those in need.

The Swan Project in Downham Market has been handing out pamper packs for those in need. Picture: Anna FosterThe Swan Project in Downham Market has been handing out pamper packs for those in need. Picture: Anna Foster

Anna Foster, project manager, said: “It is going well and we are managing to keep in contact mostly via WhatsApp and Zoom.

“We have some one to one sessions here at the centre for mental health and are operating a bookable drop in for anyone wanting to pop down and see us, which is proving popular.”

Staff at the centre hope they can reopen for smaller groups of six over the coming weeks, if the government allows it.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Norwich hospital’s world first as baby has cannabis-based treatment to tackle brain injuries

Oscar with his mum Chelsea on NICU and his grandmother Christine Bell. Picture: NNUH

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Head warns Cummings row ‘puts Norfolk at risk’ as schools set to reopen

Binks Neate-Evans, executive principal at primary schools in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Ann Summers store set to close

The Ann Summers store in Vancouver Quarter, Kings Lynn, is set to close. Picture: PA Images/Nick Ansell

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Head warns Cummings row ‘puts Norfolk at risk’ as schools set to reopen

Binks Neate-Evans, executive principal at primary schools in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich City transfer rumours: Dutch winger linked with another Webber reunion

Rajiv van La Parra holds off pressure from Norwich defender Russell Martin during Huddersfield's 3-0 win in the Championship in April 2017 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ - Owner of nail salon hoping to reopen soon

Mother and daughter team Amy piller and Jackie Mackenzie run Oh So Pretty Nails in Downham Market. Picture: Amy Piller

City loanee taken off at half-time as Nuernberg salvage draw

Norwich City loanee Philip Heise was in action for Nuernberg on Tuesday evening Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24