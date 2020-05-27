Search

Advanced search

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ - Owner of nail salon hoping to reopen soon

PUBLISHED: 08:52 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:52 27 May 2020

Mother and daughter team Amy piller and Jackie Mackenzie run Oh So Pretty Nails in Downham Market. Picture: Amy Piller

Mother and daughter team Amy piller and Jackie Mackenzie run Oh So Pretty Nails in Downham Market. Picture: Amy Piller

Archant

The owner of a Norfolk nail salon is hoping her business will be able to reopen soon after the “heartbreaking” decision to close.

Oh So Pretty Nails on Market Place in Downham Market. Picture: Amy PillerOh So Pretty Nails on Market Place in Downham Market. Picture: Amy Piller

Amy Piller and Jackie Mackenzie, a mother and daughter team that runs Oh So Pretty Nails in Downham Market, said they are worried about the business under social distancing but hope to reopen in July.

You may also want to watch:

It comes after Mrs Piller admitted the wait for further guidance was stressful for both her and clients.

She said: “We have a lovely client base mostly repeat clients who come on a regular basis, so to have to tell them on March 23 we had to temporarily close was heartbreaking.

Mother and daughter team Amy piller and Jackie Mackenzie run Oh So Pretty Nails in Downham Market. Picture: Amy PillerMother and daughter team Amy piller and Jackie Mackenzie run Oh So Pretty Nails in Downham Market. Picture: Amy Piller

“We have been told July 4 could be a potential date to restart the business again, so we are taking each day as it comes as the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Despite their worries, Mrs Piller said she will ensure the correct procedures and personal protective equipment are in place when they reopen.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Norwich hospital’s world first as baby has cannabis-based treatment to tackle brain injuries

Oscar with his mum Chelsea on NICU and his grandmother Christine Bell. Picture: NNUH

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Ann Summers store set to close

The Ann Summers store in Vancouver Quarter, Kings Lynn, is set to close. Picture: PA Images/Nick Ansell

Living on-site and new menus: What pubs are doing ahead of reopening

Fiona Moore (left) and Sharleen Dashwood (right) have lived at The White Horse while Sharleen's daughter Lucy has run social media channels from home. Picture: Fiona Moore

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Head warns Cummings row ‘puts Norfolk at risk’ as schools set to reopen

Binks Neate-Evans, executive principal at primary schools in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Village launches final push for new playground

Maya, 8, and Ella Askham, 5, at the Sea Palling playground renovations. Picture: Supplied by Supplied by Sarah Askham

Norfolk schoolboy, 7, beats thousands of steam engine enthusiasts to award

Hingham seven-year-old Leo Allen won the 'Best Steam in Show' award as part of the #TwitterSteamRally. Picture: Ben Allen
Drive 24