‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ - Owner of nail salon hoping to reopen soon

Mother and daughter team Amy piller and Jackie Mackenzie run Oh So Pretty Nails in Downham Market.

The owner of a Norfolk nail salon is hoping her business will be able to reopen soon after the “heartbreaking” decision to close.

Oh So Pretty Nails on Market Place in Downham Market.

Amy Piller and Jackie Mackenzie, a mother and daughter team that runs Oh So Pretty Nails in Downham Market, said they are worried about the business under social distancing but hope to reopen in July.

It comes after Mrs Piller admitted the wait for further guidance was stressful for both her and clients.

She said: “We have a lovely client base mostly repeat clients who come on a regular basis, so to have to tell them on March 23 we had to temporarily close was heartbreaking.

“We have been told July 4 could be a potential date to restart the business again, so we are taking each day as it comes as the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Despite their worries, Mrs Piller said she will ensure the correct procedures and personal protective equipment are in place when they reopen.