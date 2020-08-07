Warning ahead of busy weekend by coast after slight increase in Yarmouth area virus cases

People have been warned to book a test if they have coronavirus symptoms ahead of what is expected to be a busy weekend by the coast, after a slight rise in cases in the Great Yarmouth borough.

Public Health data shows between 10 and 15 new cases in Norfolk from July 24 to August 4.

And the figures show from July 27 to August 3 the Great Yarmouth area saw eight people test positive, up from five the previous week.

The county’s rate of infection continues to remain low in comparison to the rest of the country.

Louise Smith, Norfolk County Council’s director of public health, said: “We have seen an increase in the number of positive cases in Great Yarmouth area but these numbers are still small. At this stage all of the cases can be linked to known locations and there is no evidence of increased risk to the general public. We all need to work together to keep it that way.

“If anyone has any of the symptoms – a fever, continuous cough, or loss of taste and smell – please isolate and book a test. Tests are free and you can do them at home or at a centre.”

She added: “We all need to keep washing our hands, keeping our distance and wearing a face covering where this is required. We expect the coast to be busy this weekend as people enjoy the summer weather, so it’s especially important that we remember that the virus is still here and follow the simple steps to protect ourselves and others.”

The council is currently working with Public Health England and Great Yarmouth Borough Council to contain an outbreak linked to a nursery in Gorleston. Everyone connected with that location has been contacted and given advice, they said.

She said people who have been told to isolate should stay at home, and that people testing positive should isolate for 10 days, with those who have had close contact having isolating for 14 days.

They should not have visitors and should arrange for food and prescriptions to be delivered to them and shouldn’t leave home.

People are asked to make a note of anyone they have had close contact with, as this will help to support the NHS Test and Trace service.

Tests can be booked by calling 119 or visiting www.nhs.uk



