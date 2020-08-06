Search

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:02 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 06 August 2020

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four people at a nursery have tested positive for coronavirus - in the same coastal town that saw a pub worker suffer the same fate.

Dr Louise Smith, director for Public Health for Norfolk. PHOTO: Antony KellyDr Louise Smith, director for Public Health for Norfolk. PHOTO: Antony Kelly

Parents at the nursery, in Gorleston, have been informed of the outbreak, with all four people part of the same bubble, with everyone in the group now isolating for 14 days.

Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk, said county and local levels remain low, and praised the nursery for its quick response to limit the spread of the virus.

She said: “We are working with colleagues at Public Health England, the NHS and Great Yarmouth Borough Council following an outbreak of coronavirus at a nursery in Gorleston.

“Four people at the nursery have tested positive for the virus.

“They are all in the same group bubble at the nursery and everyone in that group is now isolating for 14 days.

“The nursery has acted quickly to help prevent the spread of the virus and is being supported closely by Public Health England.”

The latest cases come after eight staff members at Wetherspoons’ The William Adams began self-isolating after coming into contact with an infected colleague during the week beginning July 27.

The Gorleston High Street pub underwent a thorough cleaning ahead of a visit from the environmental services team, which found all correct procedures were followed.

Dr Smith said: “This is the second business affected by the virus in the town.

“At this stage it is not possible to say if these two incidents are connected. However, we are monitoring this closely.

“Anyone in the area who has symptoms can help prevent the spread and protect others by isolating and booking a test by calling 119, or visiting www.nhs.uk.

“Tests are free and anyone with symptoms is eligible. The symptoms are a continuous cough, high temperature and loss of taste or smell.

“The best way to protect ourselves and others is to keep washing our hands, keeping our distance, avoid touching our faces and wearing a face covering where it is required.”

To date, 117 people have died at the James Paget Univeristy Hospital in Gorleston after testing positive for coronavirus, although none since June 28.

