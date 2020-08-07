Video

19 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk in last seven days

Great Yarmouth has shown another rise in coronavirus cases.

Nearly half of new coronavirus cases reported in Norfolk occurred in Great Yarmouth in the last seven days, new figures have revealed.

New figures showing the number of cases in Norfolk in the last seven days have been released.

In the seven days from Monday, July 27 to Monday, August 3, the town saw eight people test positive, up from five the previous week - an equivalent of 8.1 cases per 100,000 people.

In context at its peak in April, the town recorded 65.4 cases per 100,000 people.

The town continues to be the Norfolk area with the highest rate of infection for the second consecutive week.

The county’s rate of infection continues to remain low in comparison to the rest of the country with cases in Norwich falling to 0 after reporting six cases in the seven days leading to July 27.

In England, Blackburn with Darwen, has the highest infection rate in the country and has seen its infection rate fall from 88.8 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to July 27 to 82.2 cases in the seven days to August 3.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk saw a rise in the rate to 2.6 cases per 100,000 people, with four people tested positive, up from just one the previous week.

The number of new cases remained the same in the Breckland area (five) and one new case in both North Norfolk and South Norfolk.

The figures, for the seven days to August 3, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The local list in full. From left to right it reads: name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to August 3; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 3; the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 27; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 27.

Great Yarmouth 8.1 (8), 2.0 (2)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 3.3 (5), 0.7 (1)

Breckland 3.6 (5), 2.9 (4)

Broadland 2.3 (3), 0.8 (1)

North Norfolk 1.0 (1), 1.0 (1)

South Norfolk 0.7 (1), 0.7 (1)

Norwich 0.0 (0), 4.3 (6)

Ipswich 2.2 (3), 6.6 (9)

East Suffolk 2.0 (5), 4.8 (12)

West Suffolk 1.1 (2), 3.4 (6)

Mid Suffolk 0.0 (0), 2.9 (3)

East Cambridgeshire 1.1 (1), 0.0 (0)