Norfolk cases of coronavirus rise by 19

Norfolk's number of coronavirus cases has risen by 19.

Norfolk has seen another large rise in positive coronavirus cases after an additional 19 were confirmed.

The latest figures from Public Health England on Friday saw the county’s cases increase from 51 to 70.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital confirmed two more patients have died after testing positive for the coronavirus in Norwich, as the number of deaths in the UK rises to 759.

Five people have died in Norfolk during the coronavirus pandemic, including two men who died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn on March 20.

Figures in the east of England rose by nearly 200 in the space of 24 hours increasing from 598 to 796.

The Department of Health said that in the UK a further 2,921 cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

As of 9am on Friday 14,579 people have tested positive for the virus, with nearly 100,000 people testing negative. To date 113,777 tests have been carried out.

Prime minister Boris Johnson, health secretary Matt Hancock and the chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty have all confirmed they have shown symptoms of the virus and are in isolation.

During the daily press conference, Michael Gove said: ““The fact that the virus is no respecter of individuals, whoever they are, is one of the reasons why we do need to have strict social distancing measures so that we can reduce the rate of infection and reduce the pressure on the NHS.”

