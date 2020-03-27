Search

Advanced search

Norfolk cases of coronavirus rise by 19

PUBLISHED: 18:02 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 27 March 2020

Norfolk's number of coronavirus cases has risen by 19. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Norfolk's number of coronavirus cases has risen by 19. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Norfolk has seen another large rise in positive coronavirus cases after an additional 19 were confirmed.

The latest figures from Public Health England on Friday saw the county’s cases increase from 51 to 70.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital confirmed two more patients have died after testing positive for the coronavirus in Norwich, as the number of deaths in the UK rises to 759.

Five people have died in Norfolk during the coronavirus pandemic, including two men who died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn on March 20.

Figures in the east of England rose by nearly 200 in the space of 24 hours increasing from 598 to 796.

Read more: NNUH prepares for coronavirus surge with 30 patients now in hospital

The Department of Health said that in the UK a further 2,921 cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

As of 9am on Friday 14,579 people have tested positive for the virus, with nearly 100,000 people testing negative. To date 113,777 tests have been carried out.

Prime minister Boris Johnson, health secretary Matt Hancock and the chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty have all confirmed they have shown symptoms of the virus and are in isolation.

During the daily press conference, Michael Gove said: ““The fact that the virus is no respecter of individuals, whoever they are, is one of the reasons why we do need to have strict social distancing measures so that we can reduce the rate of infection and reduce the pressure on the NHS.”

Keep up to date with the latest information by visiting our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk as total reaches 51

Norfolk has now 51 confirmed cases. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Norfolk cases of coronavirus rise by 19

Norfolk's number of coronavirus cases has risen by 19. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘Everyone in’: Councils told to house homeless people by the weekend

Norfolk councils and charities are scrambling to house rough sleepers, after a national edict to get the homeless off the streets. Picture: Getty

NNUH prepares for coronavirus surge with 30 patients now in hospital

30 patients are now being treated for confirmed coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24