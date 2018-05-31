Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Two more patients have died after testing positive for the coronavirus in Norwich, as the number of deaths in the UK rises to 759.

The Norfolk and Norwich Hospital (NNUH) confirmed the patients, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s, died on Wednesday.

It is the second and third deaths at the NNUH after a man in his 50s died after testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.

In a statement from the hospital on Friday, a spokesman said: “Sadly we can confirm that two patients who were being cared for at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

“The patients who died were a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s. Both had underlying health conditions. Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Five people have died in Norfolk during the coronavirus pandemic, including two men who died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn on March 20.

As of 5pm on Thursday, 759 people have died after testing positive for the virus, an increase of 181.

NHS England said the patients were aged between 29 and 98 years of age.

A statement from NHS England said: “Patients were aged between 29 and 98 years old and all but four patients, aged between 82 and 91 years old, had underlying health conditions.”

The Department of Health said that in the UK a further 2,921 cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

As of 9am on Friday 14,579 people have tested positive for the virus, with nearly 100,000 people testing negative. To date 113,777 tests have been carried out.

