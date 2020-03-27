Search

Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:34 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 27 March 2020

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Downing Street

PA Wire/PA Images

The prime minster has tested positive for coronavirus – but has vowed to continue to lead the nation.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said he was tested by NHS staff yesterday after falling ill.

“After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the prime minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty,” she said.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the prime minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

The news comes in the same week Prince Charles also tested positive.

In a video on his Twitter account, Mr Johnson said he had developed a temperature and a persistent cough.

He added: “I’m working from home and self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do.

“But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.

“I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff.”

Mr Johnson, 55, is expecting a new baby with fiancee Carrie Symonds later in the year.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker sent the PM his best wishes adding: “His leadership in recent weeks has been nothing short of phenomenal. Thinking of you and Carrie to be safe. When I told my girls, they said ‘don’t worry Dad - Boris is awesome he’ll bounce back, he’s a fighter!’”

More follows.

