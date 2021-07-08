News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Video

Another 25,000 Covid jabs given out in Norfolk and Waveney

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:14 PM July 8, 2021   
Sophie Smith, 18, from North Walsham was among those to attend the walk-in vaccine centre at Market

Sophie Smith, 18, receives a Covid jab at Market Gates in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Almost 25,000 more coronavirus vaccines have been given out across Norfolk and Waveney, according to new data.

Fresh figures published on Thursday show 24,565 people received injections during the latest seven-day period.

A total of 14,196 patients went for jabs for the very first time in the week up to July 4, while 10,369 attended follow-up appointments. 

It is, however, another weekly low for the area since NHS England began releasing weekly statistics in January. 

The total has been consistently tumbling since May 30, when 66,306 shots were administered in the area. 

But the decline comes as little surprise given the more readily available Oxford/AstraZeneca product is not being used on anyone under the age of 40. 

With people aged 18 to 39 now making up the majority of first dose recipients, health officials are having to rely heavily on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. 

In recent weeks, the drop-off was also put down to weather, the easing of lockdown and Euro 2020

A walk-in vaccine centre opened at Market Gates in Great Yarmouth as part of the 'Grab a Jab' drive.

Almost 25,000 Covid jabs were administered in Norfolk and Waveney during the latest seven-day period - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Moreover, a significant proportion of the 40 and over population are now double-jabbed - almost nine out of every 10 people (88.4pc), in fact.

Most Read

  1. 1 Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend
  2. 2 Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty
  3. 3 'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named
  1. 4 'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer
  2. 5 Woman killed by partner was his prison penpal for eight years
  3. 6 Family says death of teen in crash has left 'huge hole' in their lives
  4. 7 Popular Norwich pub closes after staff test positive for Covid-19
  5. 8 How oversubscribed is your GP surgery? New data reveals postcode lottery
  6. 9 Norwich-based car dealership sold to international company
  7. 10 See how TV star gives Norwich home 'the Love Island look'

A look at take-up among the youngest cohort - 18 to 29-year-olds - shows 92,026 have now been for a single jab. 

That makes up more than two thirds (67.5pc) of the group's overall population in Norfolk and Waveney. 

There had been concerns that young people would turn down the chance to be vaccinated due to the lesser risk of serious illness from Covid-19. 

But progress in the local area appears to be continuing at a steady pace, with another 8pc of under-30s heading for their initial vaccines between June 28 and July 4. 

More than 30,000 people under the age of 30 (22.4pc) have thus far received a second level of protection, although this figure is not expected to rise significantly for several more weeks due to the gap between doses. 

Alan Muse, from Diss, receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Conna

A Covid jab being administered at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden

Earlier this week, it was announced the interval will be cut from 12 to eight weeks for all jabs being rolled out across the UK. 

The government also revealed that, from July 19, children and fully vaccinated adults would not have to quarantine on their return to England from amber list countries

Norfolk Live
Coronavirus
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Bomb Hole corner of the Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Live

Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Watton butcher Steven Smith, with his medal winning dry cured smoked back bacon, and Wayland Sausage

Norfolk Live

Butchers famed for 'delicious' hot baguettes set to close

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Klodjan Xhaferrllari is set to take over the business under a new name and identity

Police fear 'new' restaurant is front for owner who breached Covid rules

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Wymondham College has closed after a significant Covid-19 outbreak.

Norfolk Live

Norfolk college has closed after Covid-19 outbreak

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus