Another 25,000 Covid jabs given out in Norfolk and Waveney

Video

Published: 5:14 PM July 8, 2021

Almost 25,000 more coronavirus vaccines have been given out across Norfolk and Waveney, according to new data.

Fresh figures published on Thursday show 24,565 people received injections during the latest seven-day period.

A total of 14,196 patients went for jabs for the very first time in the week up to July 4, while 10,369 attended follow-up appointments.

It is, however, another weekly low for the area since NHS England began releasing weekly statistics in January.

The total has been consistently tumbling since May 30, when 66,306 shots were administered in the area.

But the decline comes as little surprise given the more readily available Oxford/AstraZeneca product is not being used on anyone under the age of 40.

With people aged 18 to 39 now making up the majority of first dose recipients, health officials are having to rely heavily on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

In recent weeks, the drop-off was also put down to weather, the easing of lockdown and Euro 2020.

Almost 25,000 Covid jabs were administered in Norfolk and Waveney during the latest seven-day period - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Moreover, a significant proportion of the 40 and over population are now double-jabbed - almost nine out of every 10 people (88.4pc), in fact.

A look at take-up among the youngest cohort - 18 to 29-year-olds - shows 92,026 have now been for a single jab.

That makes up more than two thirds (67.5pc) of the group's overall population in Norfolk and Waveney.

There had been concerns that young people would turn down the chance to be vaccinated due to the lesser risk of serious illness from Covid-19.

But progress in the local area appears to be continuing at a steady pace, with another 8pc of under-30s heading for their initial vaccines between June 28 and July 4.

More than 30,000 people under the age of 30 (22.4pc) have thus far received a second level of protection, although this figure is not expected to rise significantly for several more weeks due to the gap between doses.

A Covid jab being administered at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden

Earlier this week, it was announced the interval will be cut from 12 to eight weeks for all jabs being rolled out across the UK.

The government also revealed that, from July 19, children and fully vaccinated adults would not have to quarantine on their return to England from amber list countries.