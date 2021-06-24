News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Video

Euros could be to blame for drop in vaccine uptake, health bosses say

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:03 PM June 24, 2021    Updated: 5:26 PM June 24, 2021
Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing COVID vaccinations at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught Hal

The number of Covid jabs being administered in Norfolk and Waveney hit a new low last week - Credit: Danielle Booden

Health bosses have said Euro 2020 may be partially to blame for a drop in vaccine uptake - as new figures reveal a new weekly low for Norfolk and Waveney. 

Latest figures published on Thursday show 36,782 vaccines were administered in the seven days up to June 20. 

That is the lowest total for the area since NHS England began releasing weekly statistics in January. 

It compares to 42,723 last week and a high of 71,397 in the week ending January 24. 

While the number of initial jabs administered rose by almost 5,000 on last week, around 11,000 fewer people receive follow-up doses.

Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership does, however, remain in fourth place out of 42 English health systems when it comes to second dose vaccination rate (65.8pc) - suggesting a similar decline across the country. 

A spokesman for Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group - which has been leading the local rollout - said warmer weather, the easing of lockdown restrictions and Euro 2020 "may all be contributing factors in people not booking or attending appointments."

Previous drop-offs have been put down to reduced supply, often a result of deliveries failing to arrive as scheduled. 

England v Czech Republic at the Coach and Horses in Norwich. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk and Waveney CCG said Euro 2020 may have contributed to less people going for second Covid jabs - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Many of those going for initial shots are patients aged 18 to 29, the vaccination programme's youngest and final cohort.

Most Read

  1. 1 'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes
  2. 2 Travellers camped at garden centre car park
  3. 3 Road cleared after overturned lorry on A47/A11 Thickthorn roundabout
  1. 4 Ex-head charged with sex attacks on boys at Norfolk school
  2. 5 Tattoo studio owner fined after refusing to close in lockdown
  3. 6 RSPCA shop loses more than £1,000 after 'slamming scam'
  4. 7 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in flat
  5. 8 Historic railway platform building could be demolished in station revamp
  6. 9 New Lidl stores to open in Norfolk and Waveney in £1.3bn expansion
  7. 10 Elton John to kick off UK leg of farewell tour at Carrow Road

With under-30s now invited to book appointments, there had been concerns over a potentially low uptake due to the lesser risk of serious illness from Covid-19. 

But young people in Norfolk and Waveney appear to be answering the call.

In all, 66,211 people in the 18 to 29 group have been for at least one vaccine so far (42.3pc), the 10th-highest proportion out of 42 health systems in England. 

That is above the national average of 38.8pc. The highest is 50.5pc in Derbyshire.

Almost one in five under-30s (19.3pc) in Norfolk are fully vaccinated, the second-best rate in the country and ahead of the 16pc national average. 

Rachel Pooley gets her first Covid-19 vaccination at the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian

A Covid jab being administered at King's Lynn Corn Exchange - Credit: Ian Burt

Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership is still in the top five when it comes to its first dose vaccination rate for all ages (84pc), but has slipped from second to fifth. 

North Norfolk has the fifth-best rate for administering both doses (68.8pc). 

Norfolk Live
Coronavirus
Data
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Claire and Leon Anderson

'It's not even that short' - schoolboy, 14, put in isolation due to haircut

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
This plant machinery was too big for the trailer it was on.

'Red-and-white spray paint doesn't count' - three danger lorries stopped

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Ella Wilkinson and Tom Thurlbourn and right: Andrea and Paul Taylor

Data

'We offered £20k over and still lost out': Frantic housing market revealed

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk man found drunk at wheel twice in less than a month

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus