Three in five under-30s have been for Covid jabs

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:40 PM July 1, 2021    Updated: 5:53 PM July 1, 2021
The Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Three in five under-30s in Norfolk have been for a Covid jab - Credit: Danielle Booden

Around three out of every five under-30s in Norfolk and Waveney have been for a coronavirus jab, while one in five are fully vaccinated. 

Latest figures published on Thursday show 80,703 people aged 18 to 29 have received a single dose of the vaccine so far. 

That is just under 60pc of the age group (59.2pc).

Moreover, 29,803 young people (21.8pc) have been administered both doses. 

With everyone under 30 now invited to book appointments, there had been concerns over a potentially low uptake due to the lesser risk of serious illness from Covid-19. 

But a significant proportion do appear to be answering the call, coming as welcome relief to health bosses. 

Nevertheless, the most recent week saw a total of just 31,594 vaccines given out in Norfolk and Waveney, a new low for the area since NHS England began releasing weekly statistics in January. 

It compares to a high of 71,397 in the week ending January 24. 

Alan Muse, from Diss, receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Conna

A Covid vaccine is administered at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden

While the number of initial jabs administered rose by almost 2,000, around 7,000 fewer people received follow-up doses.

Last week, Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group - which has been leading the local rollout - suggested there had been a decline in people booking and attending appointments

A spokesman said warmer weather, the easing of lockdown restrictions and Euro 2020 "may all be contributing factors" to the drop-off.

But, having maintained an impressive pace since the programme began, Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership remains near the top of the pile when it comes to vaccination rates.

Out of 42 health systems it has the fifth-best rate in England for first doses (86.3pc) and the fifth-best for second jabs (67.2pc).

In recent days, people in Norfolk and Waveney have been urged to attend 'grab a jab' sessions where no appointment is necessary. 

A number of clinics were hosted over the weekend, and more are expected to be organised over the coming weeks in a bid to provide patients with a further layer of protection ahead of the scheduled end to lockdown restrictions on July 19.  

The Corn Exchange in King's Lynn is now being used as a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre. Picture: Ian Bu

The entrance to the large-scale Covid vaccintion centre at King's Lynn Corn Exchange - Credit: Ian Burt


