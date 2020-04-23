Video

Number of COVID-19 patients discharged from Norfolk hospital tops 100

More than 100 patients have been discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Archant Archant

The number of patients discharged from a Norfolk hospital after testing positive for coronavirus has passed 100.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 100 patients have been discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Archant More than 100 patients have been discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Latest figures show 109 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), King’s Lynn, have recovered and are deemed fit and well enough to be sent home.

QEH was the first hospital in the county with confirmed cases of the virus, with three patients revealed to have tested positive on March 15.

As of April 22, a total of 64 people had died at the hospital.

But with more than 100 people having overcome their illness, QEH’s chief operating officer Denise Smith said: “Each recovery is an enormous boost for all of us here at QEH and I’m sure it is just as important for our local community.

“This doesn’t mean we should be complacent, though - we need everyone to carry on observing social distancing and good hand hygiene. This will help slow the spread of COVID-19 so hospitals can carry on providing the best care for all our patients.

“Our message is still very much: stay home, protect the NHS, save lives.”

MORE: Donations from all over the world in memory of Norfolk teenager

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, QEH implemented its pandemic response plan, which includes:

• Setting up yellow (COVID-19 positive and suspected positive) and green (non-COVID-19) areas of the hospital to care for patients in separate areas, including two separate emergency departments

• Switching a large number of outpatient appointments to telephone or online video calls, thus reducing the number of patients having to visit the hospital

• Increasing its critical care capacity

Anyone with questions regarding appointments and operations should call Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s COVID-19 helpline on 01553 214545, between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday.

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.