Search

Advanced search

Eight more coronavirus deaths reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 15:22 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 22 April 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

Eight more people who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Norfolk’s hospitals.

The deaths bring the total number of fatalities in the county’s hospitals up to 199.

As of Wednesday, both the Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital in Norwich and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn have reported three more patient deaths from coronavirus.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive for the QEH, said “We can confirm today that a further three patients – a man in his 80s, a man in his 70s and a lady in her 90s – who had tested positive for COVID-19 have sadly died while being cared for at our hospital. “Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

A spokesperson for the NNUH confirmed the patients who died were all male, two men in their 80s and a third in his 70s.

The deaths bring the total number of fatalities at the hospitals to 72 at the NNUH and 64 at the QEH.

READ MORE: Coronavirus facts and figures

Meanwhile, the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has also reported two further deaths, one on April 20, and a second on April 21.

In a statement the hospital said: “Sadly, we can confirm that two patients who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died. The patients who died were a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s. Both had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

The latest fatalities bring the total number of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 at the JPUH up to 63.

The figures come after the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Norfolk passed 1,000 on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Across the country, NHS England has announced a further 665 deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 16,272.

Of the 665 new deaths announced today, 119 occurred on April 21, 254 occurred on April 20 and 108 occurred on April 19.

You may also want to watch:

The figures also show 175 of the new deaths recorded took place between April 1 and April 18, and the remaining nine deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 22.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 currently has the highest total for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day: 828.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Shocking inspection uncovers hidden abuse at care home

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Man’s body recovered from river

A man's body was found in the river at Diss. Pic: Google Street View

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Decision reached on ending King’s Lynn Town’s season

A vital decision has been made regarding King's Lynn Town's seaosn Picture: Ian Burt

Man’s body recovered from river

A man's body was found in the river at Diss. Pic: Google Street View

Firm accused of putting ‘profits before people’ as 100 contractors brought onto site

The BWSC power plant at Snetterton reportedly brought 100 contractors onto site. Picture: GoogleMaps
Drive 24