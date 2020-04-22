Donations from all over the world in memory of Norfolk teenager
PUBLISHED: 13:05 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 22 April 2020
Annabel Owen
People from all over the world have been raising money in memory of a Norfolk teenager.
Emily Owen, 19, from Shouldham, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn on Sunday, March 22, days after trying to take her own life.
Miss Owen’s family said she was concerned about coronavirus and the “mental health impacts of isolation”, saying it was ultimately what killed her.
A fundraising page set up by The King’s Arms Shouldham, where Miss Owen worked as a waitress, has raised more than £5,600 for mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind.
In a Facebook post, the pub said: “Huge thanks to everyone who has donated so far. We have received donations from all over the world for Norfolk and Waveney Mind in Emily’s name.
“The JustGiving page is still open if you would like to make a donation. Every single penny donated helps support an amazing charity.”
To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Emilyo
■ For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org
