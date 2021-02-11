News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Spectacular aerial footage shows Britannia Pier in the snow

Sarah Burgess

Published: 2:27 PM February 11, 2021    Updated: 2:56 PM February 11, 2021
(C)2021THURNE STUDIOS www.thurnestudios.com Great Yarmouth Brittannia pier in the snow, Icy and sil

Great Yarmouth Britannia pier in the snow, icy and silent at first light this morning as temperatures plunged well into the minus in the county as Storm Darcy passes through.. - Credit: 2021 THURNE STUDIOS

Dramatic shots of one of Great Yarmouth's most iconic seafront attractions show an icy and isolated landscape as the Beast from the East 2 continues to make its presence felt.

The aerial footage, captured at around 8.30am on Wednesday, February 11 by Thurne Studios, offers spectacular but ghostly views of Britannia Pier by air as it stands surrounded by white sand.

Across the region, overnight temperatures dropped to -9C in some places - a figure not seen since the first Beast from the East in February 2018.

(C)2021THURNE STUDIOS www.thurnestudios.com Great Yarmouth Brittannia pier in the snow, Icy and sil

Britannia Pier in the snow at first light - Credit: 2021 THURNE STUDIOS

Many places saw further snowfall, with people being warned to take extra care when out driving.

The Met Office said yellow warnings for snow and ice would also remain in place until this evening, meaning there could be further travel disruption and the risk of power cuts.

Nevertheless, many have been taking advantage of the picturesque weather. In one village near Diss, the scene was described as "something out of Narnia".

(C)2021THURNE STUDIOS www.thurnestudios.com Great Yarmouth Brittannia pier in the snow, Icy and sil

Britannia Pier in the snow at first light - Credit: 2021 THURNE STUDIOS



