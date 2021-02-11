News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Like something from Narnia' - icicle images show wonder of winter

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:22 AM February 11, 2021    Updated: 11:27 AM February 11, 2021
Stunning images show hundreds of icicles hanging from trees in North Lopham, near Diss

Credit: Nick Fulcher

These astonishing images captured in south Norfolk demonstrate the beauty of a seldom-seen weather phenomenon. 

The pictures, taken by Nick Fulcher during his daily walk on Wednesday, show hundreds of icicles hanging from trees in North Lopham, near Diss. 

Stunning images show hundreds of icicles hanging from trees in North Lopham, near Diss

Credit: Nick Fulcher

With the region still in the grip of a big freeze, the stunning spikes look set to remain for at least a few more days. 

Mr Fulcher posted his shots on the popular Norfolk Countryside Photos Facebook page, where they have already amassed more than 3,000 likes. 

Stunning images show hundreds of icicles hanging from trees in North Lopham, near Diss

Credit: Nick Fulcher

"Every time a lorry goes by it splashes rain water onto the trees and it freezes up," he said. "I've seen similar before, but nothing to this extent. 

"I thought it looked amazing - like something you would see in Narnia - and I had to take some pictures. 

"I decided to post them on Facebook for people to see something extraordinary. They're something to put a smile on people's faces, especially in these unprecedented times."

