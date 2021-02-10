Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village

Published: 4:14 PM February 10, 2021 Updated: 4:33 PM February 10, 2021

A photographer has captured some stunning images of north Norfolk in the snow.

Norfolk has been hidden under a blanket of snow for the past few days, as easterly winds brought snowstorms, disruption and sub-zero temperatures to much of the county.

While some areas escaped with just a covering, others were buried in the white stuff and the combination of snow and strong winds led to dramatic scenes of large drifts blocking roads and leaving villages cut off.

A large snowdrift in Southrepps - Credit: Bob Kett-Brodie

Many were able to enjoy the weather but for others, it causes disruption, with hundreds of schools and delays, hold-ups and problems on the roads.

In Southrepps, Bob Kett-Brodie took a walk in the weather to capture images of the village.

The photographs, which were all taken in and around Southrepps, show large snowdrifts, some 3-6ft in depth which blocked several roads into and out of the village.

A photographer has captured some stunning images of north Norfolk in the snow. - Credit: Bob Kett-Brodie

Southrepps, in North Norfolk in the snow - Credit: Bob Kett-Brodie

Southrepps on the 8th February. - Credit: Megan Kett-Brodie



