Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village
- Credit: Bob Kett-Brodie
A photographer has captured some stunning images of north Norfolk in the snow.
Norfolk has been hidden under a blanket of snow for the past few days, as easterly winds brought snowstorms, disruption and sub-zero temperatures to much of the county.
While some areas escaped with just a covering, others were buried in the white stuff and the combination of snow and strong winds led to dramatic scenes of large drifts blocking roads and leaving villages cut off.
Many were able to enjoy the weather but for others, it causes disruption, with hundreds of schools and delays, hold-ups and problems on the roads.
In Southrepps, Bob Kett-Brodie took a walk in the weather to capture images of the village.
You may also want to watch:
The photographs, which were all taken in and around Southrepps, show large snowdrifts, some 3-6ft in depth which blocked several roads into and out of the village.
Most Read
- 1 More snow expected to fall across Norfolk
- 2 'I was bullied into letting strangers in my home' tenant claims amid viewing row
- 3 Woman woke up hearing son, four, screaming after A47 crash
- 4 Man fined after driving from Colchester to Norfolk to 'get his car fixed'
- 5 First look inside historic ironmongers as new boutique rooms unveiled
- 6 Man who murdered Norwich woman claims £100,000 after jail beating
- 7 Watch: Woman skis down Norwich's steepest hill in the snow
- 8 Norfolk sex offender who targeted children online to be sentenced today
- 9 Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk
- 10 'How many are getting clobbered?' Driver's parking charge shock