All the pictures of the Royal Family's traditional Christmas in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:10 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 25 December 2019

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Royal Family celebrated its traditional Christmas in Norfolk today, attending church in Sandringham and greeting adoring onlookers on their way.

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Four generations of the family attended the service, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte joining their parents for the first time.

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris BishopRachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

George, six, and four-year-old Charlotte walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church hand in hand with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Prince of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Prince of Wales walked alongside them.

Queen Elizabeth II arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

One-year-old Prince Louis stayed at the house.

Chrissie and David Howlett wait for the royal family at Sandringham.Chrissie and David Howlett wait for the royal family at Sandringham.

The 93-year-old Queen, wearing a red coat and hat, arrived at the church in a maroon Bentley with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Kevin and Jill Burrill made the trip to Sandringham to see the Queen and family at Christmas.Kevin and Jill Burrill made the trip to Sandringham to see the Queen and family at Christmas.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, who was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve, was at Sandringham but did not attend church.

Vesna Ruchton waits for the royal family at Sandringham on Christmas Day.Vesna Ruchton waits for the royal family at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

He had spent four nights at the King Edward VII Hospital in London to receive treatment for a "pre-existing condition".

A heart drawn in the sky at Sandringham by a passing plane drew cheers from onlookers.A heart drawn in the sky at Sandringham by a passing plane drew cheers from onlookers.

Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, did not attend last year's church service either despite being in good health at the time.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of York arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Duke of York, who has had a tumultuous end to the year after his disastrous appearance on the BBC's Newsnight programme, walked side by side with Charles to a service at 9am but did not attend the 11am service.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of York arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Andrew's attempt to explain his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein backfired and he was heavily criticised for showing a lack of empathy towards Epstein's victims and remorse over his friendship with the disgraced financier.

Queen Elizabeth II arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also absent this year, instead opting to spend seven-month-old Archie's first Christmas with the Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, in Canada.

The Earl of Wessex and daughter Lady Louise Windsor arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Others attending the main morning service included Princess Beatrice and her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

