Royal Family arrive at Sandringham church for Christmas service as crowds cheer them on

The Prince of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Royal family have arrived at church in Sandringham for Christmas Day service, cheered on by onlookers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Queen Elizabeth II arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Queen Elizabeth II arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Families lined the path up to St Mary Magdalene Church since 7am to wish the Royal family a Merry Christmas.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Queen at the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham Estate for the first time.

Chrissie and David Howlett wait for the royal family at Sandringham. Chrissie and David Howlett wait for the royal family at Sandringham.

George, aged six, and four-year-old Charlotte walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church hand in hand with their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Charles walked alongside them.

Kevin and Jill Burrill made the trip to Sandringham to see the Queen and family at Christmas. Kevin and Jill Burrill made the trip to Sandringham to see the Queen and family at Christmas.

The crowd gave a joint gasp and cooed as Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the service.

One member from the crowd shouted "Merry Christmas George and Charlotte", who attended in a dark blue suit and green dress.

Vesna Ruchton waits for the royal family at Sandringham on Christmas Day. Vesna Ruchton waits for the royal family at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Many people made the trip from across the country to welcome her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II, who attended the 11am service without the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who left hospital two days ago.

Vesna Rushton, 56, made the trip up from Swaffham to get her spot at the front of the crowd from 7am.

A heart drawn in the sky at Sandringham by a passing plane drew cheers from onlookers. A heart drawn in the sky at Sandringham by a passing plane drew cheers from onlookers.

She said: "I'm just looking forward to seeing the Royal Family. I really am a royalist and I can't wait to see the young ones.

"They are just so cute."

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of York arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire The Prince of Wales and the Duke of York arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending the festive period in Canada but those waiting were hoping to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Kate Middleton's children Pince George and Princess Charlotte.

Chrissie Howlett, 60, and partner David, 60, made the trip from Pulham Market. The pair said the Royal children are 'precious'.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of York arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire The Prince of Wales and the Duke of York arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

"We really want to see the young children," Mrs Howlett said.

"It's something we have always wanted to do but never had the chance to. It's a shame that Harry and Meghan won't be coming and it would have been nice to see them.

Queen Elizabeth II arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Queen Elizabeth II arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

"We just love the Royal Family and George and Charlotte are just lovely they really are precious - they are all gorgeous children."

Kevin Burrill, 56, and partner, Jill, 52, had secured a spot near the front of the church.

The Earl of Wessex and daughter Lady Louise Windsor arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire The Earl of Wessex and daughter Lady Louise Windsor arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Mr Burrill said: "When we went in there weren't very many people in front of us as I suspect the cold has kept people away,

"It would have been lovely if Prince Philip could have come but it's good to see him out of the hospital. We love the children and hope to see George and Charlotte but I imagine it's too cold for Louis."

Queen Elizabeth II arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Queen Elizabeth II arriving to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

You may also want to watch: