Royal Family arrive at Sandringham church for Christmas service as crowds cheer them on
PUBLISHED: 11:11 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 25 December 2019
The Royal family have arrived at church in Sandringham for Christmas Day service, cheered on by onlookers.
Families lined the path up to St Mary Magdalene Church since 7am to wish the Royal family a Merry Christmas.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined the Queen at the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham Estate for the first time.
George, aged six, and four-year-old Charlotte walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church hand in hand with their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Prince Charles walked alongside them.
The crowd gave a joint gasp and cooed as Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the service.
One member from the crowd shouted "Merry Christmas George and Charlotte", who attended in a dark blue suit and green dress.
Many people made the trip from across the country to welcome her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II, who attended the 11am service without the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who left hospital two days ago.
Vesna Rushton, 56, made the trip up from Swaffham to get her spot at the front of the crowd from 7am.
She said: "I'm just looking forward to seeing the Royal Family. I really am a royalist and I can't wait to see the young ones.
"They are just so cute."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending the festive period in Canada but those waiting were hoping to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Kate Middleton's children Pince George and Princess Charlotte.
Chrissie Howlett, 60, and partner David, 60, made the trip from Pulham Market. The pair said the Royal children are 'precious'.
"We really want to see the young children," Mrs Howlett said.
"It's something we have always wanted to do but never had the chance to. It's a shame that Harry and Meghan won't be coming and it would have been nice to see them.
"We just love the Royal Family and George and Charlotte are just lovely they really are precious - they are all gorgeous children."
Kevin Burrill, 56, and partner, Jill, 52, had secured a spot near the front of the church.
Mr Burrill said: "When we went in there weren't very many people in front of us as I suspect the cold has kept people away,
"It would have been lovely if Prince Philip could have come but it's good to see him out of the hospital. We love the children and hope to see George and Charlotte but I imagine it's too cold for Louis."