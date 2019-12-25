Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot
PUBLISHED: 12:22 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 25 December 2019
Archant
A woman who became famous for her picture of the Royal family arriving at church on Christmas Day has been back at Sandringham - with more success.
Karen Anvil, from Watlington, near King's Lynn, snapped the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and his then fiancee Meghan Markle on her mobile phone, as they walked to church at Sandringham on December 25 in 2017.
And she was back on the royal estate in 2019, this time snapping the Duke and Duchess with their children, George and Charlotte, and Prince Charles.
She shared the picture on social media and it was quickly praised.
On her photography skills, she said: "I don't know how it keeps happening, I guess it must be luck."
She said the Royal children were a particular highlight of her visit each year, and this year she was even able to meet Princess Charlotte, and hand her a special gift.
"Every year it's always the children I want to see as they are just lovely.
"It was amazing to get to meet Charlotte, and we even made her a special doll which she took and I was able to have a little interaction and chat with her."