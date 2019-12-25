Search

Advanced search

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

PUBLISHED: 12:22 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 25 December 2019

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Archant

A woman who became famous for her picture of the Royal family arriving at church on Christmas Day has been back at Sandringham - with more success.

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris BishopRachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Karen Anvil, from Watlington, near King's Lynn, snapped the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and his then fiancee Meghan Markle on her mobile phone, as they walked to church at Sandringham on December 25 in 2017.

And she was back on the royal estate in 2019, this time snapping the Duke and Duchess with their children, George and Charlotte, and Prince Charles.

She shared the picture on social media and it was quickly praised.

On her photography skills, she said: "I don't know how it keeps happening, I guess it must be luck."

She said the Royal children were a particular highlight of her visit each year, and this year she was even able to meet Princess Charlotte, and hand her a special gift.

"Every year it's always the children I want to see as they are just lovely.

"It was amazing to get to meet Charlotte, and we even made her a special doll which she took and I was able to have a little interaction and chat with her."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

More than 30 people spending Christmas morning in police cells

More than 30 people are in custody on Christmas morning Photo:Emily Prince

13 Norfolk walks to try over Christmas and New Year

The Felbrigg trail is one of the winter Norfolk walks you should try over Christmas and New Year Credit: Supplied by Norfolk County Council

Is Norwich getting a new Prezzo or Loch Fyne restaurant?

The Bonmarche store in Norwich which is still open and trading. Pic: Archant

Royal Family arrive at Sandringham church for Christmas service as crowds cheer them on

The Prince of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Car boot sellers’ final farewell after 35 years at Norfolk’s longest-running site

Banham Car Boot held its final sale after 35 years in business. Philip Robinson has been a loyal customer who has visited the site every Sunday since the mid 1980's . Photo: Philip Robinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Royal Family arrive at Sandringham church for Christmas service as crowds cheer them on

The Prince of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

More than 30 people spending Christmas morning in police cells

More than 30 people are in custody on Christmas morning Photo:Emily Prince

Is Norwich getting a new Prezzo or Loch Fyne restaurant?

The Bonmarche store in Norwich which is still open and trading. Pic: Archant

See inside: A rare glimpse at Holkham Hall’s interior this Christmas season

Holkham Candle Light Christmas tour Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists