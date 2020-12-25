'Beware of cliff falls' - Warning to people on Christmas coastal walks

Published: 6:00 AM December 25, 2020

Happisburgh in North Norfolk. NNDC is warning people to stay safe if heading the are's coastline this Christmas - Credit: Submitted

People are being urged to stay safe and check the weather forecast before heading to the North Norfolk coast over Christmas ahead of conditions which could increase the chance of cliff falls.

North Norfolk District Council has said strong north easterly winds forecast for the county may increase the possibility of cliff falls and lower beach levels.

As a result, the council is warning people to take extra care, check tide times before setting out and avoid walking to close to the cliff edge if they are heading to area's beaches or coastline.

The local authority has also advised swimmers to stay out of the sea, after the Environment Agency warned surface water run-off caused by heavy rain could affect water quality at beaches in the District.

NNDC said: "On Christmas Day strong north easterly winds on our coast may increase the possibility of cliff falls and lower beach levels. Please stay safe if you are taking to our beaches to exercise.

"Do check tide times before you set out, don’t set out at high tide.

"Please don’t walk close to cliffs at the base or the edge; don’t climb on them or dig in them. Even if they look stable, cliffs can be very dangerous.

"In an emergency always phone 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Please stay safe on our coast," it said.

Flood alerts have been issued for a number of areas in North Norfolk. - Credit: flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/

Following heavy overnight rain, a number of flood alerts have also been issued in North Norfolk.

In Mundesley, water levels in the River Mun are currently higher than normal which is likely to cause some minor flooding to low-lying land, roads and riverside areas. Water levels are expected to subside but people are being urged to take care and acknowledge the risks.

A flood alert has also been issued for the The River Bure, Spixworth Beck and surrounding Becks due to higher than normal river levels.

And, the River Burn from Southgate and Waterden to Burnham Thorpe near North Creake, where the same advice applies.