WATCH: Heavy rain and flash flooding leaves parts of Norfolk underwater

Published: 9:21 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 9:38 PM December 23, 2020

Emergency services are battling to deal with the deluge of heavy rain, with flash floods hitting some areas and a warning that more rain is on the way.

Long Stratton is particularly badly hit, with video captured by staff at the Netherton Steakhouse showing cars having to crawl through standing water on the A140.

Police also said there was flooding on the same road at Pulham Market, while the conditions had also led to a car going into a hedge further south on the A140 at Dickleburgh.

Heavy flooding also closed New Road and Mill Road in Belton, while the torrential rain was causing delays on the A143 near Scole and the A146 between Loddon and Gillingham.

In an update on Twitter, Norfolk Police said: "We are continuing to deal with flooding on roads across the county, working alongside @highwaysEAST and @Norfolkfire where required.

You may also want to watch:

"Slow down, drive to the conditions, do you know how deep the floodwater is?"

At the time of writing, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service personnel are responding to more than 80 ongoing incidents across the county.

Meanwhile, more than 600 people in areas such as Norwich, Hethersett and Wroxham are currently without power at the end of a busy day for UK Power Networks engineers.

Dan Holley, of Norwich-based Weatherquest, warned that, despite the level of disruption already caused, there was "several more hours of rain to come".

He added: "Since midnight, Tibenham Airfield has recorded 33mm, this falling on already saturated ground."

In a statement on their website, Anglian Water said: "Due to the wet weather we are currently helping a lot of customers.

"Our top priority is to prevent flooding to people's homes, and we will deal with those issues first. Because of that, it may take us a little longer than usual to deal with problems affecting wastewater systems and sewers, but please rest assured we will help all customers as soon as we can.

"Some of the problems we are dealing with are caused by the huge amount of rain that has fallen recently, meaning the ground is already saturated and a lot of flood water is getting into our sewers. This means water doesn't drain away as quickly as it usually would.

"These problems often fix themselves, though, when the rain stops."