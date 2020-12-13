People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges

Published: 10:03 AM December 13, 2020 Updated: 10:14 AM December 13, 2020

The remaining debris after two separate cliff falls happened along Happisburgh Beach Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

People are being urged to stay away from the cliff edge at Happisburgh after land falls which haves made parts of the coastline unsafe.

Last month a chunk of land fell away from the cliff edge, taking a portion of the Norfolk Coast Path with it.

The incident was not an isolated occurrence and was the latest in a series of landfalls in an area susceptible to coastal erosion.

Following concerns on social media people may have been walking too close to the cliff edge, North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has urged people to remember the risks posed by the coast.

The council regularly monitors the coast and carries out several surveys of the cliffs every year, especially in "problem areas or areas that have recently seen a slip".

A spokesperson said: "The area of fallen cliff referred to is known to the council and has been considered in relation to the nearby beach access ramp. The fall is next to the England Coast Path – managed by Norfolk County Council.

"NNDC has retained permanent signage in the area and, upon the re-opening of the ramp, increased the volume of signage to the area, advising members of the public to stay away from the cliff base and edge.

"Members of the public are urged to exercise caution and to remember the risks associated with cliffs and the coast."

Dave Mole, chairman of Happisburgh Parish Council, said: "People are generally aware of it. Sometimes you see foolish people along the beach too close to the base of the cliffs or the edge.

"I think when people see something on social media they want to go and have a look for themselves but as far as I know we haven't had any issues."

Happisburgh Parish Council is currently in the process of rolling back the Beach Road car park before it is lost to the sea.

Members of the public are being invited to attend council meetings so they are able to stay informed on developments and the options before the council. The next meeting is on Monday, December 14.